Psychedelic spiritual groups, churches grow in US

Growing numbers of people are flocking to churches in the US that center their practice around giving parishioners a psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca. They attend the often days-long retreats to gain further spiritual connection and to try to treat an array of physical and mental health problems after conventional medications and therapy failed them.

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive brew made from two Amazonian plants that when combined are known to cause hours-long visions. The psychedelic, often referred to as a plant medicine, has been used in ceremony, socially, as a medicine and religiously as a sacrament.

“And we’re now seeing it more and more being used therapeutically,” said Dr. Saleena Subaiya, a researcher at New York State Psychiatric Institute at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

In the 70s and 80s ayahuasca began to spread throughout the world. This is thought to have been in large part due to two Brazilian religions, the Uniao do Vegetal, or UDV, and the Santo Daime Church, according to Draulio B. De Araujo, with the Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Norte the University in Brazil. Both churches have long since established themselves in the US

Its popularity has increased in the West in part due to celebrities like Aaron Rogers and Will Smith sharing their own experiences with the substance. And a recent demand for ayahuasca, has led to the formation of hundreds of what many call psychedelic churches across the US

“Federally, ayahuasca is still considered a scheduled one substance, meaning that it has no medicinal purpose, meaning that it is largely illegal,” said Subaiya. “There are several churches which have been granted the use of ayahuasca because they consider it to be their sacrament. And so for those churches, they are largely protected.”

Many of these churches believe they are protected under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

One such group is Hummingbird Church, started by California native, Courtney Close, who says their intentions are purely religious.

“We really just try to teach people like there’s so much cool stuff out there and you’ll find stuff that resonates with you and just honor all parts and come here to connect with God and we’ll help you connect, like in the ways that we know, like with music and with Taita and with having people come together and share,” she said.

For years, Hummingbird Church operated underground as many spiritual psychedelic groups do, but in 2021 they decided to open publicly. Hosting monthly retreats for groups of about two dozen.

“We’re trying to be above ground for a reason because we believe that this medicine is going to help change the world and change the United States,” said Brian Cantalupi, a facilitator for Hummingbird Church, before an ayahuasca ceremony in Hildale, Utah. “So in the same breath, you know, we’re the ones that are kind of being open doors and sharing.”

The ceremonies are led by a Colombian shaman trained in the indigenous practices of ayahuasca. He prepares and serves the ayahuasca to each individual. Singing and chanting in Spanish over the brew and saying a prayer before he blows on the tea and gives it to the parishioner, or participant.

Some people are drawn by a growing body of research that found many of the thousands of participants surveyed reported that conditions like depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders improved after ceremonies.

Lorenzo Gonzales, who attended to find healing for his physical and mental health, said that he did find that the ayahuasca ceremonies helped him escape the evil and the anger that was inside. “I want to see what joy I’m going to get next,” said Gonzales after the second night of ceremonies.

Saleena Subaiya, a physician and a researcher at the New York State Psychiatric Institute at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said most of nearly 200 people she surveyed came to the ceremonies for mental health reasons and found them to be beneficial.

“The findings of our study thus far are not suggesting that ayahuasca cures depression or cures anxiety,” said Dr. Subaiya. “But what we’re saying is that people are reporting a benefit from these rituals. And I think it’s really important that we aren’t reductive about the findings of research right now at this time.”

She also notes that the research they’ve conducted is a very small sampling and further research should be done before concluding that ayahuasca does help people in a therapeutic or medicinal way.

Researchers also caution that it might pose emotional risks if taken without proper support and integration.

“There aren’t really the same kinds of studies that have been done above ground in the United States that allow us to know how well does it really work, who does it really work the best for, what are the real side effects of it. And so our knowledge is really limited. And also, there’s not as much information about safety as the regular other medical treatments that you might get if you went to a regular doctor here in the United States. So it’s kind of in the early stages I would say,” said Dr. Anthony Back, Professor of Medicine and researcher at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Bock is currently conducting a study of psilocybin assisted therapy for doctors and nurses who have symptoms of depression and burnout from their frontline work in the pandemic.

Davila, the shaman, hopes that the government will see the positive work they’re doing and warm up to the idea of legalizing this medicine.

“In the end of the ceremony, I say, I hope not see you again. If I don’t see you again it’s because the job, my work is good, you know. And then you are free,” said Davila.

