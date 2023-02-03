Swiss baker breaks Guinness World Record with 131.15 kg wedding dress made from cake

A pastry chef in Switzerland built a 131.15 kilogram wearable wedding dress, earning the title of the ‘largest wearable cake dress’ (supported) by the Guinness World Records.

Revealed at the Swiss World Wedding Fair by baker Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas, the layered cake dress was supported by an aluminum frame, including two metal bolts.

The top of the dress weighed 50.90 kg while the top part of the cake was made of sugar paste/fondant.

The bakery was founded in 2014 by Fokas and is based in Thun, Switzerland.

For the record to hold, the minimum weight of the cake had to exceed 68 kg and the model wearing the cake dress had to walk five meters (16 feet) without the dress falling.

Wheels were attached to the bottom of the cake to support the heavy dress.

“A few years ago, I was in the middle of my work as a cake designer, in my then tiny ‘shop,’ at the back of my mini studio and busy decorating a wedding cake, I had a crazy idea: How great would it be if a whole wedding dress was made of cake...?,” Fokas was quoted as saying in the Guinness report.

“A few days later, my youngest daughter Elli was already the model for the first attempt [and] the most difficult part: how is it possible to construct the part of the dress that has to be worn on the skin in such a way that it holds up...? It wasn’t perfect, but perfect for the first time. The attempt was a challenge to myself and it’s nice to have it officially confirmed,” she added.

After the cake was distributed among attendees of the event, the leftovers were given away for free at Fokas’ shop the next day.

