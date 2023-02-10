Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A squirrel is pictured gnawing on tree bark in St James's Park, London, UK. (File photo: Reuters)
A squirrel is pictured gnawing on tree bark in St James's Park, London, UK. (File photo: Reuters)

China police train six squirrels to detect drugs, seek to replace sniffer dogs

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Chinese police have trained six sniffer squirrels to bust drug rings in a move to find cheaper alternatives for sniffer dogs.

The Times reported on Thursday that the police in the southwest Chinese city of Chongqing trained the first batch of “more agile” squirrels that can sniff out drugs.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Squirrels have a quite acute sense of smell, but we didn’t have sniffer squirrels in the past because we didn’t have mature techniques to train rodents,” Yin Jin, a trainer of the local squad of police dogs, was quoted as telling state-run Shangyou News by The Times.

The system used to train sniffer dogs has reportedly worked on the squirrels with “very good effects,” according to Jin.

Since squirrels are smaller and more flexible than dogs, they are able to search “complex environments” full of packages and tight corners, and they can reach spots that are high up, the report said.

Once it finds the narcotics, the trained squirrel will supposedly notify its trainer by scratching the object.

It is not the first time that an animal other than a dog was trained to sniff out illicit material. Police in the Netherlands in 2013 reportedly trained rats to sniff out drugs and gunpowder with a success rate of 95 per cent.

The latest effort comes as China strengthens its zero-tolerance policy on drugs. Those convicted of drug crimes often face severe punishments, including death.

Read more:

New Zealand recovers $300 mln of cocaine floating at sea

Dubai drug bust: 28 suspects, 3 drug trafficking rings with products worth $8.7 mln

Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size