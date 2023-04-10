Most expensive watches in the world: 5 of the top luxurious timepieces

For centuries, people have been creating watches that are more than just functional timepieces but also intricate works of art. They’re also a symbol of wealth, luxury, and status.

These watches are often designed with precious metals, diamonds, and other rare and valuable materials that make them not only stunning but also extremely expensive. Below you can explore 5 of the topmost expensive watches in the world.





1. Graff Diamonds Hallucination – $55 million

The Graff Diamonds Hallucination is the most expensive watch in the world, with a price tag of $55 million. This watch is adorned with over 110 carats of rare and colorful diamonds, including pink, blue, green, yellow, and orange diamonds. The watch itself is made of platinum, and the bracelet is set with even more diamonds.



2. Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch – $18 million

The Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch is a stunning timepiece that is worth a staggering $18 million. This watch is adorned with 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds, which are set on an 18-karat white gold bracelet. The watch itself is made of sapphire crystal, and the dial is decorated with a unique skeleton design that showcases the intricate inner workings of the watch.



3. Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime – $31 million

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is not only one of the most expensive watches in the world but also one of the most complicated. This watch has 20 different functions, including a perpetual calendar, a moon phase display, and a minute repeater. The watch is made of 18-karat gold and features a unique double-sided design that allows the wearer to flip the watch to reveal a second dial.



4. Breguet Grande Complication Marie-Antoinette – $30 million

The Breguet Grande Complication Marie-Antoinette is a stunning watch that was commissioned by an anonymous buyer who wanted to create a watch that was fit for a queen. The watch is made of 18-karat gold and features several complicated functions, including a minute repeater and a perpetual calendar. The watch was not completed until over 30 years after it was commissioned, and it is said that it was designed specifically for Marie-Antoinette. Today, the Breguet Grande Complication Marie-Antoinette is one of the most expensive watches in the world, with a price tag of $30 million.



5. Rolex Daytona – $17.8 million

The Rolex Daytona is one of the most iconic watches in the world, and it is also one of the most expensive. This particular Rolex Daytona was owned by Paul Newman, and it is one of the most famous watches in the world. The watch features a unique dial design that is now known as the “Paul Newman” dial, and it is adorned with a number of diamonds that make it even more valuable.



Watches are more than just functional timepieces; they are works of art that are designed to showcase luxury and status. The watches mentioned above are some of the most expensive and rarest in the world, each with its unique features and design. They are made with precious metals, diamonds, and other rare materials, which make them more than just an accessory but also a symbol of wealth and prestige.

