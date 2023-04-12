Bugatti to Rolls-Royce: 5 of the most expensive cars in the world

Cars have always been a symbol of luxury and status. Over the years, manufacturers have produced some of the most expensive cars that money can buy. From classic cars to modern-day hypercars, these vehicles are powerful and fast and come with a hefty price tag. Below are five of the most expensive cars in the world.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a one-of-a-kind luxury car commissioned by a wealthy couple and unveiled in May 2021. With an estimated price tag of over $28 million, it is the most expensive new car ever sold. The car features a unique design inspired by classic yachts and boats, with a long and sleek body that tapers at the rear. Its exterior is finished in a stunning blue hue, and it features handcrafted wood detailing that gives it a luxurious and nautical feel. The car's most notable feature is its rear deck, which opens up to reveal a hosting suite that includes a specially designed set of luxury utensils and glasses, a refrigerator, and a parasol. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is powered by a V12 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the most expensive cars ever sold, with a price tag of $19 million. This car was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and is a tribute to the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic. The car features an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. The top speed of this car is 261 mph, and it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds. The car’s unique design has a sleek black body and a stunning carbon fiber finish. Bugatti only produced one unit of this car which was purchased by an anonymous buyer.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The Rolls-Royce Sweptail has a price tag of $13 million. The car was commissioned by a wealthy client who wanted a one-of-a-kind vehicle that reflected his taste and style. It took four years to build and was unveiled at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. It features a 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. The car’s design is unique, with a coupe-style body and a large panoramic roof that gives the cabin a spacious and airy feel.

Bugatti Centodieci

The Bugatti Centodieci is priced at $9 million. The car was introduced at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and is a tribute to the Bugatti EB110. The car features an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1,600 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. The car’s top speed is 236 mph, and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds. The car’s design is stunning, with a sleek white body and a low-slung profile that gives it a powerful and aggressive look.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero has a price tag of $9 million. The car was created as a concept car in 2004 to showcase the capabilities of the Maybach brand. The car features a 5.9-liter V12 engine that produces 700 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. The car’s top speed is 218 mph, and it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The car’s design is unique, with a long and low-slung body and a stunning black finish.

These cars are not only some of the most expensive in the world but also represent the pinnacle of engineering and design. They are the ultimate expression of luxury and power and are owned by only the wealthiest individuals in the world.

Read more:

Most expensive watches in the world: 5 of the top luxurious timepieces

Ten weird and surprising facts about cats