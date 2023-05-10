Theme
Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in London June 3. The Princess attended a gala performance of Derek Deane's Swan Lake performed by the English National Ballet of which she is Patron. (Reuters)
Princess Diana’s iconic Swan Lake Suite to be auctioned in New York

Princess Diana’s Swan Lake Suite, the jewels worn by the late princess at her final public appearance, will hit the auction block in New York on June 27th.

The Swan Lake Suite became priceless when the late Princess Diana donned them for her last public appearance, at London’s Royal Albert Hall in June of 1997.

“This necklace was made for her and given to her for that occasion. It was returned after that special evening because the jeweler Garrard and the Royal Crown Jeweler of England hadn’t completed making the earrings,” said Guernsey’s president, Arlan Ettinger.

Guernsey’s will host the sale for the matching diamond and pearl necklace and earrings at The Pierre Hotel.

