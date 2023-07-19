UAE-based student Vansh Gadhia shortlisted for $100,000 Global Student Prize

Vansh Gadhia, a 17-year-old-student from Kenya, studying at Dubai College in the UAE, has been included in the top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2023 worth $100,000.



Chegg.org is the impact, advocacy, and research arm of Chegg, Inc. addressing the issues facing the modern student. The annual award is to be given to one exceptional student that has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and on society beyond.

Gadhia was selected from 3,851 applications from 122 countries.



The Varkey Foundation partnered with Chegg.org to launch the annual Global Student Prize in 2021, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize. The intention was to create a powerful new platform that shines a light on the efforts of extraordinary students everywhere who, together, are reshaping our world for the better. The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills program. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.



Vansh Gadhia, a native of Kenya and a year 12 student at Dubai College, is committed to fighting inequality, and also has outstanding achievements in international debating, speaking, mathematics and coding competitions.

When Vansh was 10, he was diagnosed with short-sightedness, requiring glasses, sparking a thought about how Kenya’s underprivileged children could afford such glasses. While exploring estimates for the number of children in Kenya with vision problems, he stumbled upon an NGO called Lions Club International, contacted them and asked if eye testing for the underprivileged was available. After receiving confirmation from them, Gadhia asked Al Jaber Opticals for their help manufacturing free glasses. Throughout the duration of the project, they were able to test 63,000 Kenyan children from rural parts of the country and provide 500 free frames with tailor-made lenses. Vansh was awarded The Diana award.



Moreover, for the last two years, Vansh has been a member of the Old Books for New Eyes initiative, set up by his sister, Khushi Gadhia, whom he mentors. The aim of the initiative is to provide old and used story books to underprivileged children across Africa to enhance literacy over the continent. He has played an important role in this process by sorting over 25,000 storybooks into various categories of age, and hand-packing them into boxes that were then shipped to Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. He was awarded at The Youth Hub in Dubai in by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Shamma Al Mazrui, for his efforts.



In 2022, Vansh worked with the Clinical AI Lab at New York University Abu Dhabi on a machine learning project to predict urinary tract infections in the outpatient setting and minimize the use of antibiotics.

Gadhia also started a project that applies machine learning to patient demographics and retinal screening to identify individuals at high risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes in Kenya. He has been able to find a correlation between Type 2 Diabetes and some tribal ethnicities and is now studying to understand the underlying reasons for such patterns. He is in discussions to implement the machine learning algorithm into the tech stack of public hospitals in Kenya and is looking to partner with mobile fundoscopy companies to scale the project to other developing countries.



To enhance the skill and exposure to computer science, Vansh founded the Computer Science Society at Dubai College. The society enrolled more than 80 students who actively participate in discussions, projects, and competitions such as Hackathons.

Vansh is also an avid drummer and performed at numerous concerts at school, local and national level. He was the lead drummer for the National Youth Orchestra of the UAE.



UAE students have a history of excelling in the Chegg.org Global Student Prize, with two being featured in the top 50 shortlist last year: Amiteash Paul, a 19-year-old Biology student at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), and Maya Bridgman, a 17-year-old Canadian student at Dubai College, who went on to make the top 10. In 2021, UAE student Lamya Butt, currently studying at Stanford University, also went on to make the top 10 that year.



"We are at a critical turning point as we face some of the greatest challenges in history. Students worldwide are keenly aware of this urgency, and they are leveraging their ingenuity to overcome the significant obstacles facing them to build a better future for us all,” Heather Hatlo Porter, Head of Chegg.org and Chief Communications Officer of Chegg, Inc, said.



“Congratulations to Vansh Gadhia. Chegg not only celebrates your achievements but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are driven by a passion for change. The Top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and have their voices heard. Their dreams, wisdom, and inventive spirit will illuminate a more hopeful future for everyone.”

“Vansh Gadhia’s story is a testament to the crucial role that education plays in building a better world for us all. It is the key to solving humanity’s greatest challenges, from war and conflict to climate change to growing inequality. As time runs out to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, it is more important than ever to prioritize education so we can face the future with confidence,” Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said.

