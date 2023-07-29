Theme
A bear cools off in a swimming pool in Burbank, California, US, on July 28, 2023, in this still image obtained from social media video. (Reuters)
Bear caught on video taking a dip in a jacuzzi amid sweltering heat in California

Reuters
Burbank police officers swiftly responded to a peculiar trespasser at a home, nestled in the serene Verdugo foothills on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers were amazed to find the bear making the most of the situation, beating the sweltering heat by frolicking and splashing around in the hot tub of a neighborhood home.


As the authorities kept a watchful eye, the bear decided it was time for a change of scenery. The bear scaled a nearby wall and perched itself atop a tree at the back of the same residence. There, it remained for several hours.

To ensure the safety of the residents and the bear, the Burbank Police Department collaborated with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Burbank Animal Shelter to closely monitor the situation.

Eventually, without causing any further commotion, the bear descended from the tree and wandered off into the tranquil Verdugo Mountain area.

