Mark Zuckerberg says ‘time to move on,’ from cage fight as Elon Musk dilly-dallies

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., said it’s “time to move on” from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on, Zuckerberg posted on Sunday on Meta’s Threads. “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Public rivalry between Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, intensified after the initial success of Meta’s Threads social media platform in July. Threads, which allows users to post short missives in a similar fashion to X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, reached 100 million users within a week of its launch.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Musk, the world’s richest person, talked up possibilities of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for weeks. He most recently posted that he’ll require surgery and have to recuperate for several months.

According to screen grabs posted by Musk biographer Walter Isaacson, he then suggested to fight Zuckerberg at his home for a practice match. Zuckerberg declined and posted his public message.

“Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow,” Musk said in a response on X late on Sunday.

