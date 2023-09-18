Well-preserved dinosaur known as ‘Barry’ goes on sale in rare Paris auction
An unusually well-preserved dinosaur skeleton, a Camptosaurus known as Barry that dates from the late Jurassic period some 150 million years ago, will go under the hammer in Paris next month.
The dinosaur, which was first discovered in the 1990s in the US state of Wyoming, was initially restored in 2000 by palaeontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired Barry last year, has done further restoration work on the skeleton, which is 2.10 meters (6.9 feet) tall and 5 meters (16.4 ft) long.
“It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare,” said Alexandre Giquello, from Paris auction house Hotel Drouot where the sale will take place.
“To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90 percent and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80 percent,"
he said.
Dinosaur specimens on the art market remain rare, with no more than a couple of sales a year worldwide, Giquello said.
The skeleton, which will be shown to the public in mid-October before the sale, is expected to fetch up to $1.28 million (1.2 million euros).
Read more: Scientists uncover dinosaur more than 230 million years old: Report
-
Skeleton of 67-million-year-old T-rex sells for $6.2 million in SwitzerlandA 67 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex) skeleton has been sold for $6.2 million (5.55 million Swiss francs) in Switzerland, according to a ... World News
-
Scientists uncover dinosaur more than 230 million years old: ReportScientists have uncovered Africa’s oldest dinosaur in Zimbabwe, at more than 230 million years old, the BBC reported on Thursday.The Mbiresaurus ... Africa
-
Dinosaurs’ ascent driven by volcanoes powering climate change: StudyThe rise of dinosaurs coincided with environmental changes driven by major volcanic eruptions over 230 million years ago, a new study reveals.The Late ... World News
-
Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaursAll living snakes evolved from a handful of species that survived the giant asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs, the findings of a new study ... World News
-
Dinosaurs declined before meteor strike: StudyDinosaurs may have been in decline millions of years before the meteor strike often attributed to their extinction, according to research published ... Variety
-
Paleontologists discover 125 million-year-old dinosaur fossil in ChinaArcheologists in China have found two perfectly preserved fossils of a new 125 million-year-old dinosaur species believed to have been trapped by a ... Variety
-
New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one of world’s biggestScientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle ... World News
-
Scientists find likely origin of asteroid that killed dinosaurs 66 mln years agoScientists claim to have located the asteroid that allegedly made dinosaurs extinct around 66 million years ago. New research by Southwest Research ... Life