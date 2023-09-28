Pilot snorts cocaine off woman, gets fired from British Airways after drug test

A British airways pilot was fired after reports of him snorting cocaine off a woman before flying a passenger aircraft to London.

The pilot, who is married according to a Sun newspaper report, was flagged after he bragged about indulging in the drug to a stewardess who reported the incident.

Revealed as Mike Beaton, also a father of one, was supposed to operate a 12-hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa to the British capital city in August.

However, upon the flight attendant’s report, Beaton was taken off his shift and replaced with another First Officer, according to the British tabloid’s report. The flight was delayed overnight.

After flying him to London as a passenger the following day, Beaton tested positive for cocaine in a drug test at the Heathrow airport.

The incident reportedly unraveled during Beaton’s downtime after a flight to Johannesburg, where he consumed alcohol at a nightclub with a couple of locals, a Welsh holidaymaker and a Spanish woman.

He then supposedly proceeded to one of their apartments where he was offered cocaine that he accepted and snorted off a topless woman’s chest.

“I’ve lost my shirt somewhere and one of the local lads produces a plate with a few lines of coke,” one of the text messages said, according to The Sun report.

“So then there’s a debate about whose chest is the best to do a bump off.”

The Civil Aviation Authority has revoked his medical certificate, essentially banning him from operating a passenger aircraft.

