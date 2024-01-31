Up Helly Aa: Hundreds join Viking festival with axes, torches and a burning ship

A long torchlit procession through the heart of the Shetland Islands on Tuesday culminated with the burning of a replica Viking ship in an ancient ritual known as Up Helly Aa.

According to the Shetland Islands Council, the annual festival in Lerwick includes around 1,000 torch bearers marching with accompanying song and dance while a Viking ship, or galley, is dragged to a burning site.

Once there, the torch bearers hurl their torches into the vessel and watch it burn as the crowd sings.

For the first time, girls and women were a part of the parade, adorning Viking-style clothes alongside the male participants.

The tradition follows more that 140 years of an organized festival mixing together elements that go back 12 centuries to the time of Vikings.

There are around 12 such fire festivals held between January and March.

