Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer announces second pregnancy in photo

Jennifer Gates announced Thursday her second pregnancy on Instagram, posting a picture in which she is standing next to her first-born, Leila. She captioned it, “Leila, being promoted to big sister.”

Gates and Nayel Nassar welcomed their first child to the world in March last year.

Gates, who is 27 years old, is the daughter of the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates. She is also a medical student, while Nassar is a professional equestrian. The couple got married in October 2021 in a private ceremony held at Gates’ horse farm in North Salem, New York.

The wedding was a star-studded event, attended by some of the biggest names in the world of show jumping. It was a three-day affair, with the main ceremony taking place on the second day.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends in a picturesque outdoor setting.

The ceremony was designed by Rishi Patel, a well-known wedding and event designer, who created a fairy-tale setting for the occasion.

Gates wore two custom-made gowns by Vera Wang Haute for the ceremony and the reception. For the ceremony, she wore a long-sleeved lace gown with a long veil and carried a white bouquet.

For the reception, she changed into a second dress, which featured a square neckline, lined with nude tulle and embellished with hand-appliqué French macramé lace. Nassar, on the other hand, wore a simple three-piece tuxedo with a white flower pinned to his lapel.

