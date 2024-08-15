Neymar Jr. to compete in CS2, Rocket League and Tekken at Saudi Esports World Cup

2 min read

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. will step off the field for an evening and step into the world of esports on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The Al Hilal midfielder will partake in a celebrity show match as part of the Esports World Cup currently underway at the Qiddiya Arena.

The Saudi resident will compete in three games - Counter Strike 2, Rocket League, and Tekken.

Tickets to the event are available online. The matches may be streamed via YouTube and Twitch at 9 p.m. local time.

Teams will be a mix of professional esports players, local talent, and unnamed special guests.

Attendees have been promised mini-challenges, interviews, exclusive interactions, and raffle drawings for signed merchandise.

Saudi Arabia debuted the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh with the largest ever industry prize pool of over $60 million in July.

The sum will be divided into four categories – game championships ($33 million), player bounties ($1 million), qualifiers ($7 million), and a cross-game competitive format club championship ($20 million).

The cross-game event held at the Riyadh Boulevard City will provide clubs a unique opportunity to try their hand at various games, gather points and divide the total sum based on ranking.

The annual event will end on August 25, and is part of an initiative launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in October 2023.

EWC aims to increase the gaming sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by more than $13.3 billion (SAR50 billion) and create 39,000 new jobs by 2030.

The competition is being held during peak summer months in an effort to boost tourism during hot months.

Some of the games included in the event are Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Counter Strike II, FC24, PUBG Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Starcraft II, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Rainbow Six Siege.

