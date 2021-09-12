From the Jewish New Year the drive for an Israel-Palestine solution might draw closer

A trilateral meeting took place in Cairo recently between the Egyptian President, the Jordanian King and the Palestinian president. The discussion focused on the long-stalled peace process.

Shortly after, it was announced that the Egyptian President called the Israeli Prime Minister to wish him a blessed Jewish New Year and discussed the renewal of negotiations with the Palestinians. Resuming talks between the two, and accompanied with Egyptian and Jordanian mediation consecrates their crucial role as reliable allies to both governments.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt and Jordan are concerned with the wellbeing of all residents in the holy land. At a time when other regional powers are implicated in proxy wars that aim to destabilize a volatile region to gain political hegemony beyond their geographical borders, these two are affirming their political influence through the offering of peace. Cairo and Amman are interested in sovereignty and self-governance; not meddling.

The resumption of talks comes at a very particular time. I would dare to say at a perfect time, and consecrates Egypt’s and Jordan’s crucial roles as reliable allies to help to mediate solutions between the clashing states. They appear genuinely concerned for the wellbeing of all the residents of the holy land.

The scenario exhibits an archetypal peace framework that can be achieved if the political will and courage are present to navigate through the present landscape.

At a time when other regional powers are destabilizing an already volatile region to gain political hegemony beyond their geographical borders, Egypt and Jordan are affirming their political influence through pragmatism and understanding.

Jewish people are celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, followed by a period of ten days that are culminated by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. At this time of celebration, of families coming together and a period of intensive self-reflection it is the holiday of the promise of new beginnings.

If we perceive the continuation of peace negotiations juxtaposed on the horizon of Rosh Hashanah the myriad of meanings that are imbued within this blessed period might bring to life a picture of Israeli-Palestinian relations revived with the possibility of finding a solution to a conflict that has become a dogmatic fixture in all political discourses and a universal emblem for unresolved issues.

Both states might be inclined by this period of penitence to contemplate their previous mistakes. Their approaches amounted to restless discord, bombings, slaying of innocents and the creation of all-encompassing, and all-consuming fear of each other.

By questioning the value of the historically imposed animosity they will perhaps consider offering some concessions, with the result in a uniting pathway towards peaceful existence where Jewish, Muslim and Christian children play in the same playgrounds, go to the same schools and are taught about the diverse and rich history of their land.

Some might ridicule, if not attack, my optimism and my vision for a peaceful future. I say let them mock. If someone can say that one day a synagogue will sit next door to a mosque and a church it’s a paradigm shift from the thought that ten years ago this would never happen.

Resuming the peace negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli governments is an opportunity to revive lost hope and resurrect lost faith. On Rosh Hashanah as we commemorate the miracle of creation, let’s recreate our world absolved from the sins of the past, and one ready for a new beginning. To all the inhabitants of the holy land and all the children of Abraham L’shana tova.

Read more:

Pope Francis lands in Budapest to read mass, meet PM

FBI releases newly declassified record on September 11 attacks

Despite Panjshir Valley win a tough road ahead for Taliban avoiding Afghan civil war