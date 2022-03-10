After two years of global unity, the world has fallen prey once again to division

When we were all shaken out of our stupor recently with war returning to Europe, we had almost forgotten that anything existed outside of the global pandemic. Our world had rarely felt so united, as we all faced the same virus and its multiple dangers, as we received the same vaccines and medicine, and as we took the same preventive measures to fight a virus we know cannot just simply be eradicated.



We found great clarity internationally in our evolving infection and injection numbers, in the various charts and curves we plotted to compare pandemic waves, in measures of virus control that were tried out here and adopted there. In a way, we were mesmerized by this international picture in which we all faced the same problems, while forgetting almost every other subject of importance, a sort of global amnesia. But for a moment, we were all united, fighting an invisible force, that many of us understood was somehow brought upon us by our mistreatment of our environment and modes of growth.





Just as we felt we were beginning to bring this virus under control, we were pulled back into old grievances. We were taken back to the Cold War, when NATO kept Europe safe from yet another nihilistic concept of authoritarianism in the form of the Soviet Union. NATO fulfilled its mission with great success, as the West stood its ground and did not allow another tyrant to take control of Europe.



In Saudi Arabia, we never really understood the concept of communism, but the Soviet Union’s aggressive interpretation and its Mickey Mouse economic concepts had little to do with Marx’s original ideas about capital, economic growth and affording the workers their fair share. The Soviet Union simply exploited the poor in its own way. Yet all this time our monotheistic religions have been teaching us to help the less fortunate and never to dismiss them.



Just as we were starting to breathe a little after the pandemic, the world was shaken by the recent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. Like a small bird migrating from Europe to Africa and landing on an elephant’s head, telling him, “Sorry, I hope I am not too much of a burden atop your mighty head.”



Suddenly we are facing a dispute of truly unanticipated proportions and implications. This is an international security crisis that will have ramifications throughout the continent and throughout the world, recalling the killing of Franz-Ferdinand and his connections to every important family in Europe. Are we serious about embarking down such a treacherous path? I am relieved to see countries that are not simply following one or the other consensus, realizing they can better serve the global interest by helping both sides talk and try to mediate between them. While we all initially tried to understand the deeper origins of the conflict, many countries and their media rapidly took sides, repeating one or the other entrenched narrative and pulling us even further away from any sensible negotiations or a potential resolution.





No matter what reprehensible actions Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may have taken, I think most of us will agree that we are not willing to go to war about Russia having its boundaries protected. NATO had a noble and valid mission when it came to keeping the Soviet Union at bay, but, after the Soviet Union crumbled away, it was time to give a unneighborly welcome to the Russians, a partner on the European continent. We would all be served far better by working together, addressing important issues such as the environment and poverty, allowing Russia to be a conduit to include China to address these global predicaments. This is not about when or how Ukraine became a country.



Even the Arabs, whose lands were handed away by guilt-ridden Europeans to survivors of the Holocaust, have now come to terms with Israel and are ready to welcome them, on condition of course of returning lands they occupied by war. Much of the world does not seem to mind too much about the West Bank, Gaza, the Golan Heights or the Shebaa Farms occupied by Israel, but don’t tell us we Arabs are emotional. As we Arabs like to say: “Receiving blows from a stick is not the same as counting them.”



In this fragile age, we must know what our global priorities are, and I believe they are to address the rapid destruction of our shared environment, the shameful stain of poverty across the world, and to develop a model of growth that does not create such destruction and imbalances in the first place. This is not a time to switch off our brains and blindly follow someone else’s narrative. It is a time to come to an understanding by listening to people’s needs and resolving the issues that prevent us from working together on much more important problems.

