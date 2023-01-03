Arabs are weak at interpersonal conflict management

Interpersonal conflict management is a key building block for organizational performance. Many organizations in the Arab world underperform because their employees are deficient in the management of interpersonal conflict. Fortunately, a long-sighted investment in rectifying this weakness is sure to bear fruit.

Conflict can be defined simply as a “discomforting difference” between people. They might not agree on something as trivial as which restaurant to dine in, or something as critical as how to invest the company’s $500 million marketing budget. Whenever humans live and work with one another, conflict is inevitable, and so learning how to manage it is a key determinant of the collective performance of any group.

Generally speaking, there are two factors that determine a group’s conflict management capabilities. First, the formal systems it has for resolving differences of opinion, such as courts, arbitration, hearings, and so on. Second, the informal social norms, such as agreeing not to shout, allowing the other person to speak, respecting people’s feelings, and so on. Much of this latter component falls under the umbrella of “emotional intelligence.”

For Arabs, many of the formal and informal mechanisms that govern their daily lives are drawn from Islam, primarily meaning a combination of the Quran and the sunna. In many cases, these sources give very specific instructions on how to behave, as in the case of prayer, fasting, or marriage ceremonies.

However, in the case of conflict management, traditional Islamic sources provide limited guidance. They do contain general principles that surely help, such as honesty, integrity, respect, and so on; but they are very light on specifics. A notable exception is the case of marital conflict, where the Quran suggests each spouse’s family designating a mediator to facilitate a resolution.

In Islam, a lack of detailed prescriptions is not an impediment, since there is a clear general instruction for Muslims to seek knowledge and to benefit from what they can learn from their own scientific inquiry and that of non-Muslims.

The most salient demonstration of the application of this principle is in the realm of medicine, where Muslims hit the ground running in the 8th century and have never looked back. In a very literal sense, the Prophet Muhammad did not disclose to Muslims how to determine a good location for a hospital, or how the circulatory system works, but Muslim medical scientists were able to make these discoveries through their yearning for knowledge.

Conflict management is very much a science, and there is a huge cumulative scholarly literature on how humans can better resolve their differences of opinion. This includes the large body of work regarding emotional intelligence, with many of the key contributions being made in the latter half of the 20th century onward. To this day, social psychologists and political scientists continue to deepen our understanding of how to transform conflicts from a threat into an opportunity.

Unfortunately, as anyone who has lived in the Arab world would attest, Arabs have not demonstrated much of a penchant for absorbing the science of conflict management. In fact, in many daily instances of conflict, Arabs use extremely crude systems and social norms. The result is that conflicts are suppressed temporarily, and inevitably flare up in the future after mutating into something much more difficult to manage.

One of the most primitive yet popular mechanisms that Arabs default to is determining that one of the conflicting parties has nominal or actual authority, and therefore allowing them to unilaterally impose a “resolution” to the conflict. This could be the manager, the husband, the older brother, the tribal elder, and so on. The other parties to the conflict are limited to being able to petition the decision-maker, who retains the right to ignore such pleas at their own discretion.

What is often missing is a constructive dialogue that helps the parties manage their conflict. The emotional intelligence literature is full of very specific sequences of statements that assist in resolving differences. They are based on a fundamental respect for the other side, an earnest desire to learn about their feelings, and a genuine belief that a mutually satisfactory solution exists.

Arabs are usually totally unaware of such systems, and even when they are offered the ability to learn them, they decline, preferring the traditional method of assigning dictatorial authority to one party and letting them intuit a “just” solution.

Involving third parties – which the conflict management literature strongly advises against – is another popular strategy that Arabs have an affinity for, as each party to the conflict seeks to ally with someone powerful enough to impose a resolution that is favorable to them, even if it is unfair and ultimately unsustainable.

For example, consider two colleagues who are in a distressing and disruptive conflict. Ideally, the two would sit down, understand one another’s perspective, listen attentively, and collaboratively forge a plan for resolving their differences of opinion. In the Arab world, they are more likely to ignore the problem and possible escalate.

Should it require the intervention of a senior manager, instead of acting as a facilitator who builds mutual respect and empathy through a structured approach to conflict management, they are more likely to meet each party alone and then arbitrarily declare one side to be “right”, coercing the other party to “get in line”. The loser seethes silently, and the conflict is never truly resolved. The sense of injustice is often amplified because the supervisor selected the victor based on tribal affiliation or personal affinity.

Ironically, these primitive methods contradict what little guidance Islam offers. The Prophet encouraged people to consult and listen constructively (shura), and for those who hold ultimate authority in a conflict to act righteously.

The first Khalifa (Caliph) Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq affirmed this in his inaugural address: “O people, I have been appointed over you, and I am not the best of you. If I do good, then help me, and if I do wrong, correct me. Truthfulness is a trust and lying is treachery. The weak among you is strong with me until I grant him his right, God willing, and the strong among you is weak until I take what is right from him, God willing.”

The good news is that there are ready-made curricula for conflict management and emotional intelligence. If we start teaching children from a young age, within 20 years, there will be a noticeable difference in our societies’ interpersonal conflict management skills. In fact, given the weakness of such teaching in Western societies, Arabs have an opportunity to be trailblazers and reap the benefits while other nations spurn our knowledge of conflict management.

