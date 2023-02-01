The true meaning of retweets not endorsed

Many twitter profiles declare that “retweets do not imply endorsement.” The standard interpretation of this innocuous statement is the user is someone with an open mind who likes to discuss controversial issues. However, the real meaning is often that the user is both closed-minded and terrified of social media mobs.

The character limit on a Twitter profile is strict, meaning that you must be judicious in what you choose to include. Accordingly, the frequency of the phrase “retweets do not imply endorsement” and its variants suggests that this is something people feel quite strongly about, especially when it appears in the profile of a user with tens of thousands of followers. When someone includes it in their profile, they probably want you to interpret it in the following way.

“I am open-minded, meaning that I sometimes discuss controversial topics on Twitter, and I may retweet alarming or offensive things that I strongly disagree with because of my commitment to free speech and constructive discourse. Therefore, when you see one of these offensive tweets, don’t mistake my belief in free speech with support for the content.”

In this sense, they see themselves as a sort of 21st century Voltaire, who famously quipped: “I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” What could be more desirable then being perceived as intellectually congruent with one of the Enlightenment’s greatest philosophers?

However, in many cases, this is little more than proverbial bovine excrement. When it comes to free speech, the people declaring that retweets do not imply endorsements often have more in common with Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, who once declared: “There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.”

Of course, they aren’t threatening to physically incarcerate you (or worse), but they are either closet supporters of cancel culture, or possibly just scared that the social media mob might single them out for purging.

First, in over seven years of using Twitter, I have never come across someone retweet something that they don’t endorse at the time of the retweet, and this is especially true for the blue-tick-bearing influencers whose tweets are read by millions of other users.

On the contrary, they realize that retweeting something means giving it more exposure with a neutral frame, since a basic retweet does not feature any commentary by the user. Regardless of the user’s true view of that tweet, by broadcasting it to others without an expression of outrage, they are certainly amplifying the message.

It would require an outstanding intellectual contortion to explain why someone would voluntarily retweet something they disagree with. Assuming that a retweet implies endorsement is completely valid, as people like to spread the ideas they agree with and suppress the ones they dislike.

The reason for allocating precious profile characters on what appears to be an inaccurate statement is that it works as a sort of retrospective disclaimer for when they change their views regarding something. Or, more precisely, for when the social media mob decides that something that was acceptable three years ago is now unacceptable, since most humans are incapable of fashioning an opinion independently of their social surroundings and are inevitably influenced by the public discourse.

The real meaning is: “In the future, if public opinion turns and I change my mind regarding something that I used to support, and you dig up one of my old endorsements, please don’t conduct an impromptu medieval witch trial and condemn me to social media execution. Instead, allow me to use my “retweets do not imply endorsements” as a get-out-of-jail-free card.

The reason it usually suggests some degree of closed mindedness is that people with open minds regard most opinions as inherently inoffensive and believe that changing your mind regarding an important issue is natural.

Accordingly, it’s acceptable for me to have endorsed Trump’s accusations of electoral fraud on the day of the 2020 presidential elections, and to have subsequently inferred that the elections were legitimate once the impartial judicial process had concluded. If I’m scared of my previous retweet being interpreted as a perpetual endorsement, it is possible that I am projecting my own closed-mindedness regarding other people’s views on controversial subjects.

Naturally, we can sometimes take statements like “retweets do not imply endorsements” at face value, and refrain from taking a negative view of the person making it. But until someone shows me a case of a retweet that doesn’t imply endorsement in real time, I will at the very least refuse to afford those making these statements the benefit of assuming that they are vanguards of free speech, and I will be on the lookout for clues that suggest the opposite.

