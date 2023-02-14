Will Arsenal and Manchester City compete in the European Super League next season?

A year ago, plans for a European Super League lay in tatters, with Arsenal joining other clubs in issuing groveling apologies to their fans. Now, the idea has been unexpectedly resurrected by accusations of financial violations by Manchester City. Only an international coalition of governments can stem the tide.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

At its heart, the controversy over a European Super League – an invitation only competition for Europe’s leading clubs that allows them to unilaterally determine their share of the economic pie – is caused by irreconcilable differences regarding how to grow the game of football.

On the one hand, clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus think that they earn an insufficient share of the existing revenues. They also believe that the game of football would generate larger gross revenues if they were allowed to focus on playing other elite European clubs on a weekly basis, free from the risk of being relegated to lower leagues. Anyone outside this self-selected aristocracy can proverbially go forth and procreate.

On the other hand, the rest of the football system thinks that acquiescing to either demand would lead to a significant contraction in total football revenues. Squeezing smaller clubs too much would upset the competitive balance, turning the quasi-competitive European leagues we see at present into boring processions that fans will abandon. Making the top teams play one another weekly and ignoring the rest of the football community altogether would create the ultimate snooze-fest in the long-run, even if it might create an artificial and unsustainable rise in revenues in the short-run.

There are many reasons for this bifurcation, but a key one is the increasingly capitalistic ownership structure of the top clubs. Once upon a time, football was genuinely egalitarian, and clubs were run like worker cooperatives. Today, clubs are owned by ruthless plutocrats who are fixated on a combination of profits and positive public relations. Their inherently short-term outlook is what drives a wedge between clubs like Manchester United and FC United of Manchester, with the latter club being launched by disaffected fans of the bigger Manchester club following its 2005 takeover by American investors.

The allegations of breaches of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules leveled at Manchester City have put football authorities in an incredibly tough position. If they are too soft, then FFP will look cosmetic, and other rich clubs will be encouraged to try their luck at uncontrolled spending, creating a de facto European Super League. If they are too tough, they risk transforming a harumphing Manchester City into the ring leader for the rebel competition.

In principle, individual European governments possess the political power necessary to restore order, but the clubs can play them off against one another. That makes the UK government in particular very wary of losing business to its competitors from the continent, as the English Premier League is one of the highest earning exports for the UK economy.

The US National Football League doesn’t face this problem because American clubs cannot credibly threaten to take their custom elsewhere. This allows the league’s authorities to enforce a system that limits the size of the pie consumed by popular clubs such as the Dallas Cowboys without risking the formation of a rebel league.

Therefore, the only way for the European governments to respond effectively to the cabal of elite clubs is for them to fashion their own, reactive cabal. Moreover, this can’t proceed at the usual anemic pace that the European Union is renowned for – a task made even more difficult by the fact that they would need to cooperate with the first country in history to leave the EU, the UK.

The elite European clubs are aware of their superior agility, and they will hope to have everything set up and operational before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen can yell: “Halt!” Moreover, European countries are not tinpot dictatorships where leaders can stop people by issuing arbitrary decrees. Europe’s judiciaries are strong and independent, and clubs will certainly appeal any hastily fashioned barriers that European governments might erect on the path to a European Super League.

In this sense, the ostensibly trite issue of organizing how 22 people chase a ball on a field is an opportunity for European governments to test their executive and legislative acumen. And, in the likely event that they are found wanting, it is an opportunity for them to evolve their institutions and learn how to respond more nimbly to brewing crises.

Yet, hope springs eternal, and Europe’s elite clubs could certainly be so blinded by their greed that they end up filling out the wrong form, or making some other fatal error. Alternatively, Europe’s governments may end up pulling a rabbit out of a hat. But unless one of these minor miracles occurs, brace yourself for 12 football clubs illustrating the timeless words of the French philosopher Michel de Montaigne: “I am afraid that our eyes are bigger than our stomachs, and that we have more curiosity than understanding. We grasp at everything, but catch nothing except wind.”

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals for Saudi’s Al Nassr to pass 500 in club career

Manchester United owners consider selling football club