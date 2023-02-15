Diversity, inclusion, and female networks benefit companies

During my corporate career, I often work in male-dominated sectors. Sectors which are still male dominated today, include real estate and construction. In 2006, I worked in a team of 22, and I was the only female. For a long time, we just accepted the norm which was few women in leadership positions and men at the top. This also translates to clients and the way they operate. Whilst there is a lot of talk about diversity and inclusion, more specifically, gender equality, the progress is slow. The UN has recently cited that at the current rate of progress, it may take another 286 years for women to have the same legal rights and protections as men.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

There is an abundance of statistics which support not only the advancement of women in the workplace but that diverse and inclusive teams outperform non-diverse teams by 35 percent. Diversity drives performance, leading to higher creativity and innovation, and improves client and customer satisfaction. In summary, balanced teams get better results.

What we see is that due to outdated structures, and many systemic biases, that are indoctrinated, and rarely questioned, things just carry on and business as usual.

A great example of this is informal systems. Assumptions are made about what women may or may not want resulting in women being blocked altogether or even worse, made to feel unwelcome. Since business is traditionally done by men, norms are established around where meetings happen. The ‘boys club’ is still prevalent. A historic and still practised informal system would be men going to play golf - often women are excluded. The golf course is where key decisions are made, and much business is done. This leads me to my next point of allocation of budgets. It's coming up to International Women’s Day, I am inundated with enquiries about hosting keynote talks and workshops. During my career, I have seen a trend that huge budgets are allocated for an annual golf day with zero or minimal budgets allocated for women’s day. It would be great to see the same resources allocated for International Women’s Day.

The theme for IWD this year is ‘Embracing Equity’, this should be infiltrated across all levels of the business.

In 2016 I set up a small women’s network on behalf of the company I worked for. It started with four women and a piece of paper and grew to around 15 women leaders. I saw first-hand the benefits of such a network. We came together and did amazing work, like mentoring the younger females and the local university, we supported one another, and created an environment to be heard and understood. This meant that each female could go back to her role and feel inspired and encouraged. Coupled with the fact that we were sharing knowledge and expertise and as a result were doing business together.

This inspired me to create WILD – Women in Leadership Deliver, back in 2018, now the fastest-growing women’s network in the Middle East for both existing and future leaders. WILD is a movement geared towards gender equality.

A key issue with gender inequality is small numbers beget small numbers, there is often a lack of female role models so younger females don't have the mentorship and guidance, often falling off the talent pipeline before they reach leadership.

To conclude, I believe that women's networks are a key solution to gender inequality. With the ever-pressing issue of the war on talent, it’s good to ascertain if an organization is female-friendly and if their employer branding reflects this. If I was looking for a new role and discovered that the company had a women's network to support, inspire and motivate its females, I would be attracted to work for the firm, which sends a strong message that the company takes female advancement seriously. On the other hand, such networks will also retain female talent. Females have a safe space to come together, share and empower one another.

To add another dimension, it’s a game changer when an organization then leverages the women’s network to invite external stakeholders such as clients, suppliers and affiliates. I also think that there is an opportunity, to once a quarter invite male colleagues. This inclusion of both men and women can only be a good thing, leveraging diversity and inclusion. Men play a vital role and are key engineers of change.

I mentor women to build on such networks, either on behalf of a company or as a social impact initiative. Each female incorporates her unique experiences and dynamic flair. For example, my client Joanna built the Thriving Filipina Circle, the first of its kind in the UAE. Rana created and executed: The Generation Makers Academy, a hub for working Arab mothers to support, learn and grow. I am also currently undertaking a consultancy project for one of the GIGA projects in KSA to build a customized women’s network for their female workforce. As the Kingdom drives Vision 2030, gender equality is a core pillar for that vision. Creating a female network will add significant benefits to the organization, along with the ability to attract and retain the best female talent.

Female networks are not only a ‘nice to have,’ but rather essential for better business results and to win the war on talent. Female networks demonstrate a company is at the forefront of embracing equity, one that takes its female talent seriously. As a result, it's a win-win all around thus resulting in good PR, the opportunity for women to forge meaningful relationships and lastly, a productive, inspired team resulting in higher corporate returns.

Read more:

Air Arabia delivers record 2022 net profit of $327 mln, up 70 pct

The new New York speak