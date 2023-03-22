The metaverse is transforming the workplace world as we know it

The region’s focus on the metaverse will have endless possibilities on how it can positively impact industry and communities in the Middle East. For starters, Dubai has already outlined bold plans to become one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies, with ambitions to support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. As a city that has efficient tax structures, central management and a prime geographic location, Dubai is well set up to manage workloads across a network of companies in the metaverse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Similarly, in new infrastructure projects such as NEOM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the metaverse could have a role in marketing these setups before they come to life, giving users a great experience. Coupled with this the metaverse can be used in core day-to-day projects such as urban design and exploration. We are already seeing KSA make major strides forward, with examples such as the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) now providing virtual tourists with a unique immersive experience to visit.

But it is the metaverse’s potential when it comes to the workspace that is particularly exciting. Now we are existing in a hybrid world of ‘work 3.0’. Our week blends the office and the home together – and more recently we have added co-working spaces to the mix – where individuals and companies can book workspaces on-demand, adding a new level of flexibility into the dynamic. It is creating a sort of ‘Twilight Zone’ and a new era, allowing new models to work interchangeably based on requirements. This metaverse will take this world to a whole new level.

It will be seen both as a location, and as an addition to the working space dynamic. You can access the metaverse from the home, office, and co-working space, whether this is physically or if you are experiencing this in virtual reality.

And all sectors will reap the benefits. For example, if you want to speak to a banking assistant instead of using a phone line or going into a branch, you could virtually meet your wealth advisor within the metaverse. When it comes to construction, you might use the metaverse for trainings and for looking at blueprints in virtual reality, so every industry will have a different use case of the metaverse in different capacities.

Some industries will find the fit before others, but despite this, there is a more generalised version for all workforces to benefit. Many companies have teams spread in multiple geographies across different offices, and because of this, the metaverse will transcend borders and give a glimpse of real-life interaction.

It will also allow companies to interchangeably book their internal real estate or tap into external space on demand with data analytics; this will help the whole workforce to optimise real estate and business agility. It will also support drives towards Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) goals, as companies can reduce their reliance on the physical infrastructure.

An organisation’s overall carbon footprint will also be reduced through creating less reliance on cars for the morning commute – not only will fuel emissions be less, but no time will be lost on travelling – helping to create more efficient ways of working that also benefits the environment. This is just one example of how the metaverse will help the planet.

As such, the metaverse will have to be infused within the DNA of every company in the future, and businesses need to start planning now to ensure they are ready to embrace the focus on the digital.

Its implementation will not be without its challenges, however. In fact, the metaverse faces similar challenges to what the internet experienced during its infancy. Accessing the internet historically needed equipment, it needed phone lines or the wireless internet, and upon mass commercialisation of these devices and rollout, its online presence was able to scale on top of that infrastructure. The metaverse needs additional or similar equipment in that sense. Be it virtual reality headsets, metaverse software infrastructure or a global metaverse portal where everyone is connected and not segregated.

More specifically, we will need additional equipment such as track pads, rooms that have enough space so you can walk around freely, and as such, there are likely to be stages to its rollout. In stage one where people have limited equipment, metaverse centres may pop up in offices and co-working spaces – and this is where there are opportunities to connect users from existing locations, making the most of on-demand co-working spaces. Once this is commercialised, step two will be how we as humans psychologically adapt and move towards it.

The Middle East has been investing in transformational technology, and we have been seeing a great uplift in the interest here over the past decade. With core ambitions and strategies such as KSA’s Vision 2030, it is only natural that we continue to invest and acknowledge the advancements in the likes of the metaverse. Whilst we’ve moved very quickly over the last few years to new work orders with ‘work 3.0’ – a blend of the office, home and co-working coming into play; adding the metaverse to the mix, this new virtual reality realm, could just be the start of a new phase of work 4.0 that will transform the world as we know it.

Read more:

Oldest pearl town in Gulf found in UAE’s Siniyah Island

ChatGPT offers Gulf countries an opportunity to close the educational gap