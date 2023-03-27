Infrastructure offers a bright spot for investors amid soaring inflation

Recent decades have seen a significant increase in essential service infrastructure investment globally. Much of this has been undertaken with private capital because governments have utilized scarce resources to fund other spending priorities. This has led to the development and significant growth of the global listed infrastructure sector, which is now greater than $3 trillion in equity value.

One of the main drivers of this growth has been the increasing need for new infrastructure in emerging markets to support continued economic development. As countries like the UAE, China, India, and Brazil have experienced rapid economic growth and urbanization, they have required massive investments in utility networks and transport and communications infrastructure to support their expanding populations and industries. Mature markets like Europe and North America have also seen significant infrastructure investment opportunities arise, with aging infrastructure systems that require upgrading and modernization to keep up with changing technologies and industrial development.

Amid today’s high inflationary environment, infrastructure offers a bright spot for investors. Global listed infrastructure can protect portfolios against inflation, given that many infrastructure companies have regulations or contracts linked to inflation, and their financial performance consequently benefits. Toll road companies can increase tolls for inflation changes on an annual or sometimes even quarterly basis, and UK water and energy companies are indexed to inflation annually. Infrastructure investments can also provide diversification benefits, given they typically have low correlation to the returns of other asset classes like equities and bonds.

Future decades will also see infrastructure investment to support changing trade routes as the world re-aligns its supply chains, supports the energy transition and decarbonizing of economies, and works to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Utilities are at the forefront of the effort to decarbonize economies and minimize climate change. In its recent World Energy Outlook 2022, the International Energy Agency considered investment levels required to achieve net zero emissions. They believe clean energy investment needs to increase 4x in emerging markets and 2x-3x in developed markets between 2021 and 2030. By 2030, this is expected to amount to $4.2 trillion per annum with around $3 trillion per annum funded from private sources.



For utility companies, investment opportunities abound in solar, wind and other renewable energy generation and in modernizing and extending electricity networks. Much of this spending is being undertaken within regulatory or contractual frameworks, providing a high degree of predictability of future returns investors will receive.

In addition to decarbonization investment trends, utilities are increasingly dealing with investments required to mitigate the impact of climate change or to rebuild networks following natural disasters. This expenditure is generally covered under regulatory frameworks, again providing investors predictability in future returns. These investments are also expected to rise in the future as the frequency and economic severity of weather events and natural disasters increases.

Overall, investment opportunities in long-dated infrastructure, whose assets generally have 40+ year lifecycles, vary across a variety of geographies and sectors, which has made the infrastructure asset class an attractive option for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and potentially generate stable, long-term returns. With infrastructure investments typically having a long-term investment horizon, they may be well-suited for those seeking steady income and to grow their wealth over time. This is particularly important during periods of inflation, given the impacts it can have on the value of a portfolio in the long run.

