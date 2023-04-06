Online schooling opens up a world where children can flourish

According to research, 1 in 8 children and teens around the world suffer from a mental health condition. Those figures are believed to be similar across the Middle East and North Africa, with 59 percent of students reporting symptoms of anxiety in one Egyptian study. With so many of these students waking up each morning dreading the day ahead, the battle for mental health must begin in schools.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It's reassuring to see more schools adopting initiatives like stress workshops and mentor support, but solutions need to go deeper. As important and beneficial as these are, they don't address the deeper, underlying concerns that may be at play.

How, then, can students be best supported in their education? For ideas, look to online learning: an education path that's been leading the way for young people's mental health since long before the pandemic.

Take academic pacing, for example. Numerous students name workload as their biggest stressor, and the weight can be heavier for those with conditions like ADHD. It's an inherently difficult problem for traditional schools to solve, though, because students risk underperforming if they don't complete all course content set by examination boards. However, the problem isn't necessarily the size of the syllabus, but rather the pace at which everything is taught. Even the highest achievers have weak areas, but when all students progress through lessons at the same speed, those weak topics build up. In turn, studying for them takes time away from other subjects, creating a cycle of overwhelm.

The ideal solution — learning personalised to each student's personal pace — isn't as impossible as it may sound. In fact, it's built into the premise of online learning. Alongside live-streaming classes, virtual schools are equipped to offer students on-demand lesson recordings and learning content. When students can revisit their teachers' explanations or read ahead on subjects at any time, they can progress through the entirety of the curriculum at a pace which works for them. We've seen the effects of abolishing the one-size-fits-all approach first hand, with so much of that stress and anxiety melting away. The individualised approach fosters a sense of mastery and confidence too, so students can look ahead to exams with positivity.

Personalisation is where online schools can truly excel above the rest. Initiatives like lesson recordings, flexible timetables, and adaptive learning tools all come together naturally in the virtual classroom. There, students get the rare opportunity to learn collaboratively together and learn in their own way at the same time.

The benefits also shine through in school-life balance. As educators, we often proclaim that students must take breaks from studying and enjoy free time, but is that truly possible when there are so few spare hours left after lessons? Even when schools give students permission to take "mental health days," how can they embrace the time to heal knowing that missed classes will only pile on the pressure?

Typical school routines don't allow for much free time, but online learning has an inbuilt flexibility that can really empower students to strike that balance. When they can catch up with education at any time, they can dedicate themselves to the passions they'd ordinarily have to give up. When they can join their classes from anywhere in the world, they can travel for sports competitions or acting jobs. When school allows for flexibility, students can take that downtime they need knowing that they won't fall behind.

This more holistic way of education, with freedom to pursue passions and self-care, creates a solid buffer against stress and anxiety. School is less likely to get you down when it doesn't dominate your life all day, every day. Far from the misconceptions, online learning becomes less about sitting in front of a screen and more about getting out and enjoying what the world has to offer.

The social aspect of online schooling is often riddled with misconceptions too, but it's another key area where virtual schools are a beacon of hope for children with mental health struggles. In far too many instances, bullying can turn playgrounds into battlegrounds, and this relentless taunting can be a catalyst for depression and anxiety. Bullying is a common reason why students move from physical to online schools, and virtual classrooms are well-designed to prevent it, with behaviour management tools that help teachers stop problems in their tracks.

The online classroom setup is equally beneficial for students with social anxiety disorders, empowering them with text-based communication methods while they work to build their confidence. Outside of lessons, we've also found that anxious students are often able to socialise more at online school. Unconstrained by the physical limitation of classroom space, virtual schools can run incredibly wide arrays of social activities to appeal to all interests. With niched-down co-curricular options like Star Wars Club, Oil Painting Club, and Rubik's Cube Club, every young person can find their community. Creating that sense of diversity and inclusion makes a real, meaningful difference to those who ordinarily struggle to make friends.

Ultimately, the real key to supporting young people's mental health is to stop forcing every student into the same box. Embracing their differences, from learning pace to personal interests, is crucial if schools want to promote wellbeing.

And, in a sense, the emergence of online schooling is a critical turning point in itself. For many, the simple act of choosing a different education pathway is a statement that says, "My wellbeing matters." If we champion online learning as a vital and effective alternative to traditional schooling, we can open the door to a future where all children can flourish without sacrificing their happiness.

Read more:

Teaching Esports in schools transcends gaming

Most of Lebanon’s children have not been in school for months