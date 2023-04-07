Saudi female gaming market can soar to new heights

As Saudi Arabia advances toward the objectives of Vision 2030, esports and the gaming industry have risen to the forefront of the Kingdom's economic diversification strategy. With roughly 70 percent of its population under the age of 35, the Kingdom is home to an estimated 23.5 million gamers. There are many amateur and semiprofessional esports players in the country, with hundreds of professional esports players pursuing full-time careers.

The gaming and esports sector will contribute more than $13.32 billion to the Kingdom's GDP by 2030, according to Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Gaming Group, a Saudi gaming company launched by PIF.

However, despite the meteoric rise of esports and gaming in Saudi Arabia, female gamers, constituting around percent of the country's gamers, remain underrepresented within the industry. The staff at most gaming companies in the region are male-dominated and esports teams are predominantly male, particularly those competing for the most lucrative prizes.

Female gamers face unique challenges that impede their full participation. During my visit to Riyadh for the Next World Forum last September, a recurring sentiment I heard among female gamers was that there is a lack of safe spaces for them. Supportive environments are essential for nurturing growth and engagement within the gaming community.

Female gamers often resort to hiding or ‘anonymizing’ their identity due to the threat of online abuse and other dangers in the male-dominated online gaming realm. Reach3, the global market research firm, surveyed 900 women gamers in the US, China, and Germany about the issues they face, and 59 percent reported that they hide their gender when playing video games.

Limited opportunities for women to train and showcase their talents, along with their inadequate awareness of existing esports and game development programs, further contribute to the gender disparity.

To tackle these challenges and unlock the female gaming market's potential in Saudi Arabia, the government and businesses can adopt several strategies, including hosting female-only tournaments. Women-only esports competitions provide a platform for female gamers to showcase their skills and expand their presence in the gaming community.

Under this umbrella establishing female teams becomes easier to provide safe and supportive environments for women to compete and collaborate in the gaming industry.

Workshops and classes for game development can foster the advancement of women in game design and development through education and training programs. Simply, it will enable females to acquire the requisite skills for game creation.

Establishing female-only events and teams should not be the only objective. While this helps integrate women into the esports market, the end goal is for them to compete on a level playing field with men and have equal opportunities in game development.

Investing in the female gaming market makes sound business sense and is consistent with the objectives of the Saudi government. Businesses could experience long-term success in this market as Saudi Arabia's user penetration is projected to reach 17.6 percent in 2023 and 19.0 percent in 2027.

The growth of the esports industry could also create jobs for women ranging from game developers and designers to event organizers and marketers. A team roster, for example, can include roles such as manager, coach, analyst, mentor, and psychologist. There can also be content creators and publishers, social media and content managers, marketing executives and so on.

Cultivating a thriving female gaming community can contribute to fostering a sense of identity and pride among Saudi women. As the country progresses towards a more inclusive society, empowering women to participate in the gaming industry will not only boost the economy but also enhance social cohesion and national unity.

Ultimately, investing in the female gaming market will enable the Kingdom to fully harness its young, dynamic population's potential. By taking the necessary steps to empower and support women in gaming, Saudi Arabia can emerge as a regional trailblazer, setting an example for other countries to emulate.

As Vision 2030 unfolds, the esports and gaming industries must ensure that the female gaming market is not left behind, but rather, championed and celebrated as an integral part of the Kingdom's economic and social transformation.

With the right investments and policies in place, the female gaming market in Saudi Arabia can soar to new heights, contributing significantly to the country's growth and adhering to the three themes outlined in Vision 2030's plan: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

