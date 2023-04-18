Netanyahu U-turn on defense minister fails to silence critics

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday (April 10) that he was reversing his decision to sack Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he was widely seen as bowing to the inevitable.

Two weeks previously, Gallant had been the first minister to publicly break ranks over the government’s plans to radically reduce the power of the judiciary. Gallant warned that pressing ahead with this legislative program was causing a rift in society and even within the ranks of the military - something he said represented a “threat to the security of the state.” Netanyahu reacted not by heeding Gallant’s warning, but by announcing he was removing him from his post, though he did not inform him officially. Gallant’s dismissal sparked mass demonstrations that led in turn to Netanyahu deciding to pause the judicial overhaul.

Since then, Israel has come under unprecedented missile attack on three fronts – by Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon and reportedly by Islamic Jihad in Syria. The barrages followed the release on social media of video footage of Israeli police entering the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during early April and forcibly removing people who had barricaded themselves inside. It made little sense to most Israelis to lose the defence minister at a time when the country was facing both external missile barrages and deadly internal violence, culminating in the shooting dead of two young Israeli-British sisters and their mother in the Jordan Valley on April 7. And so, Netanyahu appeared to put aside his personal ire at Gallant’s public criticism of his judicial overhaul policy and to re-confirm him in his post. Netanyahu offered no clear explanation of his change of heart, however, telling his Monday news conference last week only that there had been “disagreements,” but he had decided to “leave them behind.”

While reinstating his defence minister, Prime Minister Netanyahu showed no sign that he had heeded Gallant’s warning that it was the government’s own judicial reform program that was causing deep division in the country and within the military. On the contrary, he used his press conference to insist that it was similar warnings from opposition leaders that were showing “a weakness in our national fortitude,” and offering an opening to the country’s enemies. He also claimed that the maritime border demarcation deal with Lebanon, concluded by the previous government in February 2022, amounted to a “surrender agreement” which had emboldened Hezbollah.

Opposition leaders reacted angrily to Netanyahu’s accusations. Former prime minister Naftali Bennett called the comments “disgraceful” and denied any link between the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement and Hezbollah’s de facto green light for Hamas to launch missiles into Israel from southern Lebanon. He said it was time for “leadership, not for blaming others.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid also said Netanyahu and his government should “stop whining and finally take responsibility.” The head of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, echoed the same theme, saying the prime minister would not “build leadership by whining.”

While Netanyahu refuses to accept arguments from the opposition or from his own defence minister that it is the coalition government’s judicial overhaul program that is dividing and destabilising the country, there are signs this program could be on hold. The national broadcaster KAN on Thursday (April 13) quoted unnamed senior coalition officials saying that the current pause in the controversial legislation would be extended beyond the current end date of April 30, when the Knesset (parliament) returns from the Passover recess. Present Isaac Herzog is overseeing talks between government and opposition figures to try to reach a compromise during this timeout in the legislative process. According to the KAN report, the government will instead focus in the new parliamentary session on the national budget, which must be passed by May 29 if the government is not to fall. And Netanyahu will be particularly keen to avoid another election given the findings of the latest opinion polls.

A poll published on April 9, conducted by Israel’s Channel 13, predicted that Netanyahu’s Likud party would win only 20 seats in the Knesset if elections were held now, compared to its current total of 32. Benny Gantz’s National Unity would become the largest party, going from 12 seats to 29. This finding confirms a trend in other recent polls showing growing support for Gantz and predicting that Netanyahu’s party would fail to win enough seats in an election to form a government.

Netanyahu intends to keep directing blame away from himself and his government for the internal and external violence, the deep divisions in Israeli society over the judicial overhaul and worsening relations with Israel’s allies. But being forced to rethink the sacking of a popular defence minister and to delay his judicial reform program suggests that this consummate reader of the public mood may be losing his famous political touch.

