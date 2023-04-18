Why newspapers infrequently quote locals on Middle East affairs

When top Western newspapers report about the Middle East and quote experts, there is a notable bias in favor of ones based in the West, while local experts get minimal exposure. All sides are at fault, and all should strive to correct the imbalance, because it leads to distorted coverage.

When covering complex topics such as political, social, and economic developments in the Middle East, the non-specialists reporting for Western newspapers will follow their journalism 101 playbook by seeking quotes from experts. This sensible strategy is predicated on the fact that the researchers who are dedicated to studying the region possess insights that help readers to better understand the developments being reported on.

Notably, reporters are also encouraged to seek a wide range of opinions, and to speak to a diverse range of stakeholders. This helps ensure that readers are given the full range of perspectives before they make their own mind up.

Despite their efforts, the elite Western reporters stationed in the region produce articles where the opinions of local experts tend to be underexposed. Meanwhile, an army of Western think tank scholars are quoted extensively. This creates an understandable sense of disenchantment among readers based in the region, especially when the views of Western experts tend to deviate systematically from those of their counterparts in the Middle East.

More importantly, this asymmetry has real consequences. It influences the corps of Western policymakers who read these articles and base their opinions on them. This reinforces the resentment that people in the Middle East feel toward these media outlets.

The professional careers of the two sets of scholars are affected, too. As the reporters well know, being quoted in outlets such as The LA Times or London Times is a big deal: it gives the researcher visibility and helps them secure the reputational currency required to get op-eds in the top newspapers, and book deals with the elite publishers. This partially causes the wild imbalance we often see in Western think tank panels, whereby a Middle Eastern topic is being discussed by a group of exclusively Western-based experts, with no Arabs in sight.

Several factors contribute to this phenomenon of under-soliciting opinions of local scholars when reporting on the Middle East. One factor is that newspapers are not just designed to inform – they also seek to entertain, and sensational news and “the sky is falling” analysis is very welcome. Here, a distinction between local and external experts emerges.

On the one hand, local scholars in the Middle East sometimes operate in a stifling intellectual environment with limits to freedom of speech. This leads many to express opinions that are barely distinguishable from the lifeless press releases that the region’s governments put out. Journalists – and their readers – are not interested in boring echo chambers.

This situation is made worse by corrupt hiring practices in some of the region’s think tanks. Researchers who possess ostensibly high-status jobs, such as “Director of Research” or “Director of Security Studies,” sometimes owe their appointments to nepotism rather than a demonstrated capacity to produce substantive research. This makes them gravitate toward the sentiments expressed in generic government press releases because they are essentially incapable of thinking for themselves, let alone providing genuine insight.

On the other hand, Western think tank scholars have a tacit bias that makes them perceive everything as a gigantic crisis or as an earth-shattering development. Sometimes, they owe this to being out of touch, since they are not physically based in the region, and everything looks more dramatic from afar.

It can also be a conscious attempt at making things look complex and intense, so that policymakers reading their analysis feel overwhelmed and then have to procure the less-than-affordable consulting services of these Western experts. Conflicts of interest also arise when experts work for think tanks that are funded by warmongering governments, generating a propensity for imagining that everything is about to blow up.

Thus, even after canvassing lots of Middle East-based scholars and speaking to only one or two Western think tank experts, the journalist working for The New York Times or Wall Street Journal can’t help but be drawn to the effervescent opinions expressed by their friends residing on K-Street.

That leads to another factor, which is network strength. Western journalists can be forgiven for being more comfortable communicating with their compatriots on linguistic grounds, as well as being more likely to reach out to people whom they know personally. However, that applies to all regions, not just the Middle East, yet the tyranny of Western experts seems more pronounced when journalists cover our region.

While it is incumbent upon the Western journalists who report on our region to take the initiative in rectifying this imbalance, our local experts should work on the parts under their control. First, our societies need to develop a greater appreciation for diversity of thought. The polarized 100 percent loyalist versus 100 percent insurrectionist opinion landscape typical of some countries in the region yields muddled and unhelpful analysis at a time when balanced perspective is especially valuable.

Second, we need to make more effort at ensuring that those whom we classify as our homegrown intellectual champions, and who will therefore represent us to these foreign newspapers, possess the highest intellectual capabilities, and produce good quality research on a regular basis.

The zombies from our region who frequent top think tank gatherings and are still repeating the same analysis they used in their PhD thesis 20 years ago need to be encouraged to either produce some new insights or to step aside. That way, when a Western journalist looks for a local expert, they will find one who can say something interesting and accurate.

When a pro-West bias emerges, it is comforting to attribute this to bigotry and conspiracy, as it absolves us of the need to work on improving ourselves. The right approach is to be more circumspect, and to pay serious attention to our own shortcomings. Only then will we see newspapers such as The Guardian and Le Monde more willing to quote us when covering our region.

