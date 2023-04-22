Investing today in emission reductions leads to a brighter tomorrow

Every year, Earth Day challenges us to think about what we have done over the past year to address climate change, and what we will do in the years to come.

This year, the call to action is explicit with the Earth Day theme: “Invest in our planet.”

This theme reflects the urgency that the global community must feel to achieve significant progress by the end of this decade. That urgency is something that we understand deeply. It is why more companies commit to investing in our planet – both for today and for tomorrow.

The question we seek to answer on this Earth Day is: “What can our organization do today to make a rapid impact on our carbon footprint? And what investment decisions can we make today that will deliver even bigger results in the medium and long term?” This approach reflects the need to implement proven technologies that will reduce emissions now, while also furthering breakthrough technologies that will deliver greater levels of decarbonization in the future.

In aviation, for example, airlines can adopt software analytics to help pilots improve safety and operational decision-making, as well as achieve fuel savings. Innovative maintenance solutions also can reduce emissions, such as innovative foam wash, which reduces engine fuel burn and lowers CO2 emissions. Those are investments that deliver immediate benefits.

Making investments today in technologies that will make an impact in the medium to long term is vital. These include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), an essential technology to help the sector achieve its net-zero by 2050 goals. In January Emirates conducted the region’s first flight with an engine powered by 100 percent SAF fuel. That test directly contributed to the body of industry data and research around SAF blends in higher proportions, supporting efforts for standardization and the goal of approval of 100 percent drop-in SAF as a replacement for jet fuel.

In the field of energy, there is much that countries, utilities, and industrial firms can do today to reduce their carbon footprints now. This includes service enhancements and technology upgrades of gas power plants, as well as moving from simple cycle to combined cycle. Longer term actions include coal-to-gas switching, as well as installing renewable power such as solar, onshore, and offshore wind, hydroelectric power, battery storage and hybrid systems.

Another opportunity to improve asset efficiency today is to leverage monitoring and diagnostics services that analyze asset performance in real time to recommend preventative maintenance and operational changes that lower costs, improve uptime, and enhance fuel efficiency.

Longer term, the deployment of small modular reactors, which generally have a capacity of 300 MW, provide grids with dispatchable carbon-free electricity in a configuration that can be deployed faster than conventional reactors. It also comes with a lower cost per unit of output.

Investing in breakthrough pre- and post-combustion gas turbine technologies, including readying our turbines for 100 percent hydrogen fuel, is happening right now. Studying how to build new gas-fired power plants, or modify existing ones, to efficiently incorporate carbon capture use and storage (CCUS), is also seeing investment.

Beyond power generation, we also see near-term and long-term investments to be made in grid systems. Today, grid operators can deploy hardware and software to meet growing renewables capacity on the grid in a way that balances generation and demand. It improves grid resilience and enhances energy efficiency. Longer term, hardware and software development will continue, technologies that will empower grid operators to manage a power generation asset base dominated by intermittent and distributed renewables, battery electric storage solutions, dynamic pricing, and other complexities in a low-carbon future.

As we mark Earth Day, it’s important to keep this two-pronged approach in mind. I’m encouraged because the UAE, which holds the COP28 Presidency, is focused on this year’s event with an understanding that we must take action that delivers results now and in the future.

While I make this point today on Earth Day, this must be a mantra for every day. We must challenge our organizations to invest and act with both near-term and long-term emission reduction goals in mind.

Only by acting today can we secure tomorrow, for the benefit of countless future generations.

