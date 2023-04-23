Economists warn of damage caused by Israel’s judicial upheaval

Mass protests against the Israeli government’s plan to curb the power of the country’s judiciary continued for a fifteenth consecutive week, with an estimated hundred thousand people gathering in Tel Aviv on April 15. This ongoing popular discontent reflects a fear that the government’s judicial overhaul programme fundamentally threatens Israel’s democratic institutions. But there are increasing warnings, both inside Israel and internationally, that this programme, which is now on hold until the next parliamentary session to allow for political talks on a possible compromise, could also be doing serious damage to the country’s economy.

The leading international rating agency Moody’s announced on April 14 that it was downgrading Israel’s economic outlook, because of what it called a “deterioration in Israel’s governance” demonstrated by the government’s handling of the judicial overhaul. Moody’s is one of three major global agencies which monitor and forecast the economic and political status of countries. Their forecasts and ratings are used as a guide by international investors as to how stable countries are economically and politically. And the judgments they make influence the rate at which countries can raise finance on international markets to fund national budgets.

Moody’s decision to downgrade its assessment of Israel’s economic outlook did not come as a surprise, since it had warned a month ago that the government’s plan to curb the power of the judiciary could weaken the country’s institutions and have a negative impact on economic growth. Its report warned that the Israeli government, instead of seeking consensus over its judicial overhaul programme, had “steamrollered” the first part of its legislative package through the Knesset (parliament) without negotiation with the opposition.

The agency also warned that expanding settlements in the West Bank could damage relations with Arab countries and in turn impact economic links between Israel and the region.

The agency warned that the Israeli government’s approach was producing long-term economic uncertainty and creating a climate unfavourable to investors, particularly in Israel’s tech sector, which is heavily reliant on foreign investment and accounts for roughly a half of all the country’s exports. The latest figures bear out Moody’s warnings and show that the amount of investment raised by Israeli high-tech firms in the first quarter of 2023 was 70% lower than the same period last year. And nearly 80% of tech companies now report finding it harder to attract investors.

The fact that Moody’s used the findings of its March report to go ahead and issue last week its downgrading of Israel’s economic outlook indicates that it does not expect any agreement to emerge from the ongoing cross-party talks over the judicial overhaul. Nor does it expect the government to row back its support for increased settlement building and so improve relations with Arab countries or international allies.

While Moody’s reclassification of Israel’s outlook from “positive” to merely “stable” might not sound like a significant step backwards, it indicates a negative trend. Unless reversed, this could lead to a downgrading of the country’s credit rating. This would severely impact the country’s international image and make it more expensive for the government to raise finance on international markets. Moody’s warning was echoed last by another of the big three credit ratings agencies, Fitch Ratings. While not downgrading Israel from its current A+ rating, Fitch warned that the government’s judicial overhaul plan could have a “negative impact” on the country’s credit image.

At the same time, a group made up of several hundred Israeli economists publicly warned last month of long-term damage to the economy and living standards because of the unrest sparked by the government’s policies. The current forecasts are that economic growth in Israel will slow to 2.5% this year from 6.5% in 2022.

Government ministers have sought to downplay these economic warnings, yet Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog reportedly met the Moody’s team to implore them not to downgrade Israel’s economic outlook. Netanyahu insisted that the fundamentals of the economy were sound and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - leader of the Religious Zionism party and a vocal proponent of expanding settlement building – told the Knesset Finance Committee on April 16 that Moody’s downgrade was “no big drama”. The former governor of the Bank of Israel, Jacob Frenkel, responded by warning Smotrich that if he dismissed these economic warnings as no big drama, it would result in a “giant drama.”

Moody’s briefly downgraded Israeli’s credit outlook during the pandemic in April 2020 but restored its “positive” rating last year in response to economic reforms made by the previous government. The problem today is that Moody’s downgrade is sparked by a deeper loss of confidence in the stability of Israel’s political institutions, triggered by the government’s ideological approach. And once trust in institutions and business confidence is lost, it is unlikely to be regained in the short term.

