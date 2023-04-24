Cutting humanitarian food assistance is an ‘impossible decision’

Having to choose to take food from the hungry to feed the starving is the impossible decision that the World Food Programme (WFP) makes every day when needing to scale back food assistance despite a growing global hunger crisis. While in 2022 we were supported by the highest levels of funding in our 60-year history, the reality on the ground is this hasn’t been enough to mitigate needs. We face the challenge of ensuring that the most vulnerable communities not only receive on-going crisis support, but that there is also investment in long term initiatives that empower individuals to lessen their reliance on humanitarian assistance.

Political instability, climate extremes, poverty, prolonged conflict and rising food and fuel prices, has resulted in more than 345 million people living in acute hunger, needing immediate and on-going food assistance to meet their basic daily needs. This number has more than doubled in just 5 years.

These same rising costs, also mean it costs WFP more to reach those in need. This, coupled with falling short of meeting our funding requirements, means we are faced with cutting food assistance, either in the number of individuals we can help, or the amount of assistance we can provide, to stretch our resources as far as we can.

For many of the most vulnerable, the food assistance provided by WFP is their only means of meeting their basic needs. This is true in places like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen. Due to conflict and political instability, there are millions of people unable to work, grow food or take actions which allow them to meet their own basic survival.

Yet in these same countries, due to insufficient funding, WFP is having to make tough decisions. In Afghanistan, 4 million people only received half of their monthly food ration last month. For the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, who wholly rely on humanitarian assistance, 940,000 started receiving reduced rations since March. Without additional funding, 350,000 Palestinians may receive no assistance starting in May. In Syria, assistance for close to 4 million people may be reduced by July. While in Yemen, all those supported by WFP assistance are on only 60 percent of their actual daily needs.

We understand that the requests for financial support by humanitarian agencies like WFP can appear seemingly endless. But it’s important to recognise that basic food needs don’t end without also empowering communities to be self-reliant by investing in projects that bring back income generation capacity and self-sufficiency. It is the desire of any individual supported by humanitarian relief to not live on assistance forever, and instead regain their independence. It’s also important to note, that by not acting, the world often then faces worse crises of increased migration, political conflict and financial impacts which reach further and further from the epicentres of need.

In pockets of stability, WFP has proven that this investment in resilience building initiatives works. In Syria, for example, a programme focused on improving irrigation to double the amount of arable land resulted in a tenfold increase in food production. This is just one of hundreds of projects that seem small when held against the backdrop of food crisis but are exactly what allow communities to lessen their reliance on assistance.

It's important to recognise that despite this challenging landscape, we do want to celebrate and honour the lives we have positively impacted. In 2022, WFP was supported by a record high of 14 billion US dollars and was able to help 158 million people. In places like Somalia, for example, this meant WFP was able to scale up life-saving food and nutrition relief to unprecedented levels and fewer people are now facing catastrophic hunger than previously expected. With the help of the international community, we do scale impossible mountains and save lives.

But now we all need to look ahead to the growing mountain we have yet to climb. The needs for on-going daily food assistance continue to require financial support. At the same time, we need to harness every available opportunity to invest in innovative initiatives that endow vulnerable populations with the means to reduce their reliance on day-to-day assistance.

Let’s work together to stop having to make impossible decisions and create innovative solutions and programmes that places the most vulnerable populations on a pathway to self-sufficiency. This way, together, we save lives today and change lives forever.

