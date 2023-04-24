Exploiting expatriate workers inflates the ego of Gulf project managers

In the Gulf, there is an over-representation of project managers whose primary skill is their willingness to ruthlessly hound underlings. This phenomenon is caused by the abundance of easily exploitable migrant workers. Unfortunately, these project managers are unaware of the explanation, and falsely attribute their superior productivity to their innate abilities, thereby reinforcing their sociopathy.

Project managers are a critical component of any organization. A room full of Harvard and Stanford PhDs will yield brilliant ideas, but it will count for little unless someone can marshal their talent and focus it on the execution of a specific task. An effective project manager possesses the requisite organizational thinking, while also having high levels of emotional intelligence so that they can motivate the team working underneath them.

Despite this suite of ideal attributes, there is more than one way to skin the proverbial cat. Some project managers are more cerebral and prefer to think very hard and develop sophisticated contingency plans to ensure smooth execution. Others lean more heavily on their people skills, as their agreeableness makes teammates willing to go the extra mile for them.

Then there is the class that nobody really likes: the Darth Vader types who simply receive their orders from above and execute them dispassionately. They are willing to do anything to get their team members to stick to deadlines, and do not care if someone is sick, has a family emergency, is bereaved, or whatever.

Members of the Darth Vader class of project manager have an unhealthy fixation with completing their assignment on time with maximum fidelity, and their primary medium is fear and intimidation. Alternatively, the more benign variants nag you so incessantly that you finish the job just to make the pain stop.

Since no project manager is perfect, large organizations will generally contain some of each type, and this will be true whether you are in the US, Kenya, or China. However, in the Gulf countries, there is an overrepresentation of a particular sub-variant of the Darth Vader type, helping to make life miserable for those unfortunate enough to work underneath them.

Fans of the Star Wars movies will recall that Darth Vader was actually extremely competent – setting aside his people skills. He was the best pilot, swordsman, assassin, and so on, but he could only do so much, hence his need to delegate to subordinates. However, the Gulf sub-variant is no polymath: the only trait they have in common with the intergalactic villain is their narcissism and cruelty when dealing with colleagues.

This particular variety of Gulf project manager doesn’t really have any discernible skill beyond their ability to crack the whip. They can’t write a meaningful memo, fix a malfunctioning machine, gather interesting data, or respond to a customer query: they have a total dependence on the team working for them to do even the most basic of tasks, but they excel at shouting at the volume necessary to “get the job done.”

The explanation for the high frequency of these incompetent sociopaths is the unique structure of Gulf labor markets. Migrant workers represent upward of 75 percent of the local labor force, and they are denied the job security and social welfare nets that nationals enjoy. Some have legal restrictions on their job mobility, and even those who are free to change jobs have limited financial assets, meaning that they can’t risk a significant period of unemployment.

As a result of their weak bargaining positions, migrant workers are in no position to push back when an overbearing project manager starts pounding their chest. The more observant project managers will be aware of this and will go out of their way to assemble teams of expatriate workers. They will explicitly shun local talent because they know that it is much harder to intimidate a citizen who enjoys full labor market protections.

This scorched earth approach can be very successful and has enabled some of these barely competent Darth Vader types to reach important positions in their organizations. Part of the problem is a positive feedback loop caused by their cognitive dissonance.

The project managers often undergo training in elite Western institutes, rubbing shoulders with their counterparts from countries where the opportunity to exploit migrant workers is very limited. If you acquire a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the US, for example, the instructors will teach you based on the assumption that your team members can take legal action against you if you bully them and will easily be able to take their talents elsewhere if you create a persistently toxic work environment.

After learning these basics, the nefarious variant of Gulf project manager will then return home and discover that exploiting expatriates is actually straightforward and can facilitate adherence to strict deadlines.

Unfortunately, when engaging in self-assessment, they will conveniently forget this critical plank. Instead, they imagine that their ability to get projects over the line more effectively than their Western counterparts is the result of their unparalleled single-mindedness and their devotion to their principals.

This self-serving act of reflection makes the situation even worse, as the project manager will double down on their favored intimidation tactics. The result is an ego that is out of control, combined with a religious belief that “the project must finish on time and according to the original terms of reference whatever the consequences.”

The Gulf has a complex and nuanced economic landscape. Effective project management makes an important contribution to the region’s high living standards, and much of that successful effort can be attributed to seasoned and personable project managers who are a joy to work with.

Nevertheless, there is a peculiarly high incidence of sociopathic zealots heading up important projects, exploiting the weak hands of expatriate workers while imagining that this reflects their managerial acumen. Labor markets may or may not undergo reforms that strengthen the hands of migrant workers, but in the meantime, the least we can do is make these narcissists more aware of the true reason for their success, lest they consider a more constructive way of working with colleagues.

