Does culture eat strategy for breakfast?

Organizational culture is the shared values, beliefs, and behaviors of its employees. Over 30 years ago, management consultant and author, Peter Drucker, shared the idea that "culture eats strategy for breakfast." The reasoning behind this concept is that a strong organizational culture can help to align employees' efforts towards a common purpose and enable them to work together effectively, whereas a weak or negative culture can undermine even the best-laid plans and strategies.

As Simon Sinek, author, and inspirational speaker, stated, “Corporate culture matters. How management chooses to treat its people impacts everything—for better or for worse.”

The key is without strong leadership that ties strategy to organizational culture, an organization will fail.

Culture matters because it gives an organization a framework that helps employees feel a sense of belonging and connection. This sense of belonging, along with well-defined roles and responsibilities, creates a sense of accountability and pride.

When employees have a sense of belonging and are directed toward a common purpose, group culture can become one of the most powerful forces on the planet. According to Daniel Coyle in The Culture Code, “We sense its presence inside successful businesses, championship teams, and thriving families, and we sense when it's absent or toxic. We can measure its impact on the bottom line. (A strong culture increases net income 765 per cent over ten years, according to a Harvard study of more than two hundred companies.)”

When starting a business, culture is often taken for granted. Leaders focus on the bottom line and forget the soft skills required to ensure the company survives and thrives.

It is the people that make or break an organization. It is the culture that provides a framework for employees to thrive. And it is the leaders of an organization that shape the framework.

A strong culture helps management define whether a prospective employee is a “good fit” in an organization and helps guide teams through difficult decisions. A strong culture builds loyalty and supports positive behaviors. A strong culture attracts talent and reduces attrition.

A toxic culture, on the other hand, is often run by fear and control where employees are afraid to make decisions. Silos and blame games are often by-products of a weak culture. Asking for help is perceived as a sign of weakness and leaders hesitate to admit when they are wrong for the same reasons.

Effective and inspirational leaders can shape a positive culture aligned with the strategy and the interests of all stakeholders. Leaders who take time to get to know their team and ensure that their team is connected are more likely able to shape the culture towards their vision and growth.

At Aventura, we strive to live up to our mission “to inspire everyone, while fostering learning through play.” To make this happen, Marketing and Sales need to know that when they communicate with customers about our services, the services will be delivered according to their “promise.”

In turn, Operations must trust that Marketing and Sales will not oversell the product, which can set them up for failure. Marketing and Sales count on the feedback from Operations to improve products and develop new ones. At times we falter, but the ability to admit mistakes, learn from them and move forward as a team is critical to a growing organization. This dance between departments—encompassing trust, coordination, communication, leadership, adherence to processes as well as attitudes that result in strong product delivery and customer service—is our Culture.

A strong culture is critical to innovation and sustainability. Employees need to be able to question the status quo to innovate. The success of organizations such as Google, Disney and the Navy Seals can be attributed to a strong culture that is shaped by strong leadership. A strong group culture does not happen magically—it takes deliberate actions and requires communication, most importantly, leadership.

Many say that culture is how people behave when management is not looking. As a company grows, nurturing its culture becomes more challenging. Therefore, purpose along with traditions, team building, coaching, leadership development, meaningful conversations, trust, and processes are all critical to ensuring that all employees row in the same direction to execute the company strategy.

Culture still eats strategy for breakfast, and both a strong culture and a strong strategy must include the critical element of strong leadership to ensure success.

