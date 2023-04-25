Female leadership can drive competitiveness in the Middle East

As the founder of WILD, a quickly growing business geared towards women in leadership and gender equality, it is great to start to see a surge of companies ready and willing to invest in their female talent. Whilst we are starting to see some efforts being made, we still have much work to do in terms of gender equality; the UN has recently cited it could take up to 286 years to achieve full gender equality. Change starts with awareness and education. I think the world is slowly waking up to what gender equality is, what the key benefits are for an organization and importantly, how we can all play our part, no matter how small. When I launched WILD in 2018, no one was talking about gender equality, let alone investing in female talent.

I am engaging with several law firms currently. Law firms seem to be stepping up to create a more balanced leadership team. So much so, I am in the throes of creating WILD Women Legal separate entity. When I wrote the business plan for WILD, I always had a vision of creating verticals for various business sectors; it seems that time has arrived. There is a realization that increasing the number of female representatives on boards and indeed at partner level is becoming essential, as opposed to ‘nice to have.’ Companies are recognizing that having more women in leadership positions, notably, is increasing their competitiveness.

It is exciting to see that when one company from a particular sector starts the change process, the rest follow suit. The legal sector is demonstrative of this. Traditionally, the law is a male-dominated sector, along with finance, IT, aviation, and construction and engineering. Factually, over two-thirds, around 65 percent of senior partner roles in the legal sector are men, with only 35 percent being women. That said, this sector has made big leaps in terms of the inclusion of women.

With increasing shareholder demands to see diversity within teams, and a trend of clients’ prerequisites of working with firms who are gender equal, it's apparent companies need to start taking female talent seriously, or they risk getting left behind. Some companies are also asking to see statistics of DEI (diversity, equality, inclusion), within an RFP (request for proposal). Meaning, to win new clients, unless you can show a fair and equal representation of women, or at least the right strategy and vision in place, you will not remain competitive in the market and the firm that can demonstrate the fair and equal representation of female leaders will ultimately, win the job.

With global and regional mandates coming to the forefront for gender equality, the middle east region is ramping up its efforts to set balance quotas. As part of the Saudi Vision 2030, gender equality is at the forefront. Vision 2030 is a catalyst for realizing women’s rights in the strategy set by the country which is planning to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil. Vision 2030 promotes women as an important part of the Kingdom's strength. It aims to develop their talents, invest in them, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society. WILD is fortunate to have launched WILD Riyadh last year as the first women’s network to enter the Kingdom, as such, we are doing incredible work on the ground to support the overall vision.

The UAE in 2015 formed the Gender Balance Council. Established in 2015, the UAE Gender Balance Council is a government initiative responsible for implementing and driving forward the gender balance agenda in the United Arab Emirates. The council plans to reduce the gender gap across all government sectors, to enhance the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness. The UAE’s vision is to position the UAE as a world model for gender balance. I am proud to have founded WILD in the UAE in line with the country's vision.

Statistically, more females in leadership means more profit for the business. Factually, companies that are gender diverse are 26 percent more likely to outperform their competitors when it comes to profitability. Having more women leaders results in a multitude of benefits for an organization. Higher profitability, increased market share and notably, increased productivity and innovation, thus resulting in a competitive advantage.

The war on talent is fierce, we saw trends of women leaving the corporate world in their droves after the pandemic. To attract the best female talent a company needs to invest, engage, and inspire top talent create strong employer branding which reflects female diversity and inclusion. Importantly, this also includes the retention of females. We often see younger females falling off the talent pipeline before they reach leadership level, due to a lack of female role models and outdated talent management structures. Those firms that invest in females and place gender equality as a core focus will garner better business results and be in line with the region's overall vision. Analytically, it's unequivocal that female leadership drives competitiveness and it will be great to see other disciplines taking the plunge to follow the efforts of the legal sector.

