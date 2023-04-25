How we can support female-led businesses

Within an ever-changing retail market and the significant shift to online shopping post-pandemic, adaptation and innovation is the key to future proofing business for typical brick-and-mortar destinations. Times Square Center in Dubai has created a proven model to support female-led and founded businesses, successful in both driving footfall to the venue, and providing authentic support to the owners and community at large.

The factors behind the decision to focus on female-led businesses are numerous. One is diversification, allowing a retail destination to offer a broader selection of services or products. Another element is economic empowerment. Providing opportunities to female entrepreneurs allows for contributing to the wider economic empowerment of women, with a much wider positive impact on society. Consumer patterns have also shown a growing consumer demand for products and services that are created, owned, and operated by women. Even from a marketing perspective, supporting female-led businesses gives a boost to the business, while also offering visibility of women in business, in turn breaking down gender barriers and pushing for equality.

Supporting women-founded companies demonstrates an organisation's commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and social responsibility to build stronger connections with consumers and the community and supports the bottom line for both venue and supplier.

Ideally, a retail venue will identify their ‘ideal visitor’ by listening to the existing and prospective retailers and local community, to feed into their strategy. Then, it is vital to focus on improving the footfall using the correct tenant mix that offers shoppers something they cannot find elsewhere. This is executed not by competing with the ‘big name’ retail destinations, but through re-configuring what needs to be done to draw customers in.

Improvement to women’s control over the capital they access has emerged as a key differentiator in driving performance of women-led enterprises. For retail destinations, this is supported by offering financial flexibility to open and sustain their own outlets or kiosks. Cash flow and investment is an obvious barrier to growth and anything that allows an enterprise to test, research and flourish is in accordance with this support. Any financial based terms that can be alleviated or bartered must be considered here. In Times Square Centre, as an example, some of the entrepreneurs have used their personal savings to move from community markets to become successful businesses - however, making sure the offering is rightly aligned with the customer base is the deal breaker here.

Another important factor and way to support female entrepreneurs besides the financial aspect, is by creating or giving access to network opportunities. This is a crucial support system that helps these businesses and founders thrive. Investment of time, money and resources is not something taken lightly by solo entrepreneurs or micro businesses, certainly amongst those potentially juggling caring responsibilities alongside other lifestyle constraints. It can never be a case of simply giving them the physical space to sell, yet not supporting the surrounding needs to make it a success for all.

According to the European Investment Bank, “providing women with equal opportunities could create $160 trillion in wealth from better use of human skills”. Research and studies show that women outperform their male counterparts, raising more revenue, generating a higher return, and in work performance. They are also more often driven to entrepreneurship by the desire to create a social impact, rather than a simple money-making scheme, which makes them more prone to overcoming challenges and obstacles on the tough journey. The eco-system that surrounds female led entities is flourishing from within - the wider benefits for the community are much clearer and cannot be ignored.

Whilst it would be nice to live in a time where time where there is no distinction in gender regarding businesses and the corporate world, that can come sooner when the ROI of supporting female led or founded entities is recognised for the overarching positive that it is and not just once a year on International Women’s Day.

