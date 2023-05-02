Why we should eliminate monopolizing the discussion on discrimination

Eliminating discrimination is a worthy societal goal. However, it is undermined by the rule that only members of group X can discuss discrimination about group X, and that everyone else is restricted to listening and agreeing. The recent reprimands received by former CNN journalist Don Lemon and UK Member of Parliament Diane Abbott illustrate the counterproductive tension that this rule creates.



When people recount their experiences with discrimination, it has gradually become socially unacceptable for anyone outside the discriminated-against-group to push back against the claims being made.



For example, I might claim that when I submit my research papers to academic journals, I sense that I am discriminated against due to my overtly Arab and Muslim name, and that my lack of publications in top-ranked journals is evidence of this.



If a non-Arab, non-Muslim were to respond that they think that other factors might explain my low success rate, it would be socially acceptable for me to express anger toward this person, and to reprimand them for daring to question my perceptions regarding discrimination. They are allowed to concur, to sympathize, to encourage; but not to disagree or question.



This phenomenon reflects the belief that people who aren’t discriminated against don’t have the requisite first-hand knowledge to contribute to the debate intelligently, and therefore on pure informational grounds, they should simply listen attentively.



Further, as an oppressed group, the discriminated against have long been denied the opportunity to voice their opinions.



Therefore out of respect, support, and retroactive compensation, they should be allowed to monopolize the discussion until they perceive that the discrimination has ceased.



I strongly disagree with this maxim for several reasons. First, I find the claim that only the discriminated against clear the knowledge bar when it comes to participating in the debate to be totally ridiculous.



Do I, as an Arab Muslim, have more information than my colleague John Doe, about discrimination against Arab Muslims in the academy? Yes! Should my opinion therefore bear more weight than his in an open debate? Probably. But does he possess precisely zero useful information? No.



An instructive analogy is going to the doctor. The best outcomes involve a collaborative approach to the diagnosis: I volunteer information regarding my symptoms to the physician, who then elicits additional information, and conducts objective tests. They then combine this information with the knowledge they have from their extensive experience with others and make initial proposals. We then work together to get to a final proposed course of action. It is completely acceptable for the doctor to question me and to push back against some of my claims.



It would be absurd for me to go to the doctor and demand that they listen to my experience and passively accept my proposed diagnosis and treatment plan. And while John Doe is usually much more ignorant than the doctor in this example, he sometimes isn’t. And even if he isn’t, he might still have something interesting to say by chance. Him saying: “Well Omar, I’ve read your papers and to be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever read one that is good enough to be in a top journal” is not offensive, and it may actually be the precise truth.



As an economist who studies economic growth, I am interested in understanding the reasons why Arab and Muslim countries have anomalously low living standards. Some ascribe this to colonialism and legacy forms of discrimination, and reject evidence to the contrary presented by non-Arab non-Muslims due to the rule that they are supposed to shut up and listen.



That might be true when the average white person on the street embarks on a racist diatribe about how Arabs are some sort of inferior organisms. However, I personally know exceptionally talented white, Western scholars who have researched the Arab world’s underdevelopment and delivered exceptional insights. Moreover, when they bounce their ideas off me and other Arabs and Muslims, the result is an even better synthesis.



Second, setting aside any alleged informational asymmetries, engaging people is good. If I want the people who I am alleging are discriminating against me to be part of the solution, then emotional intelligence 101 is to give them a chance to speak, too. Establishing a social norm that requires them to shut up and agree is likely to result in them and disengaging, since nobody likes being lectured to.



Third, we must acknowledge the possibility of conflicts of interest. Like me, almost every individual is part of both a discriminated-against group, and a discriminating group. The idea that everyone in the discriminated against group is morally virtuous, while those in the discriminating group is morally suspect, is implausible.



Accordingly, affording the discriminated-upon a monopoly in describing their experiences, diagnosing the causes, and prescribing the solution opens the door for abuse of that power. What’s to stop me demanding that my sub-par papers be published in top journals at the expense of more meritorious papers? Or demanding that I be promoted ahead of a more competent colleague because otherwise, I might feel discriminated against? It would be extremely naïve of us to depend on my internal moral compass as the only safeguard against me abusing this unilateral power.



In other words, when someone from a discriminated-upon group claims discrimination, they should not be given carte blanche, because in all walks of life, impunity breeds corruption, and ultimately, that undermines the noble original intention of empowering the discriminated against.



The dismissal of former CNN anchor Don Lemon suggests that the tide might be turning against this unofficial monopoly, as one of his alleged infractions was his curt dismissal of an intervention by Vivek Ramaswamy regarding the experiences of African Americans on the grounds that such comments are unacceptable from a non-African American.



Similarly, UK Member of Parliament Diane Abbott was suspended following a letter in which she claimed that Irish, Jewish, and Traveller people had experienced prejudice, but that as whites, they had never experienced the sort of racism she and other non-whites had experienced. Such claims are caused by people feeling that they can make any claim they like about discrimination toward their group without having to respond to criticisms about those claims.



Questioning things is good. We should give groups who are discriminated against the opportunity to describe their experiences and express their feelings, and their opinions should bear greater weight than that of the discriminators. However, their opinions should also be scrutinized, and everyone should be able to contribute to that scrutiny. Nobody has a monopoly on intelligent comments.



