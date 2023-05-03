Absence of French coherence in Lebanon

France has often launched commendable initiatives as part of its international strategy. Unfortunately, however, France often proves incapable of executing these initiatives in a successful manner due to ignoring the realities of power relations and a misguided belief in providential solutions. The end result is often the exact opposite of what was intended.

This lack of coherence between France’s strategy and tactics is currently glaringly evident in Lebanon. Motivated by the massive Beirut Port explosion in August 2020, Emmanuel Macron devoted considerable time and effort that year to extract the land of the Cedars from its political and economic morass. He visited Beirut twice, arousing the enthusiasm of the Lebanese public. But, since then, Lebanon’s political situation and the standard of living for the Lebanese have only worsened.





Strategically, the French president was right to invest effort into trying to resolve Lebanon’s predicament. First, because Lebanon is a former French protectorate and a country with which France has had long-standing historical ties. Second, because the Lebanese crisis is a major regional issue that affects the stability of the Middle East. France’s interest in the situation in Lebanon is, therefore, legitimate.





However, tactically, the French government has failed to achieve the desired results. It has not succeeded in imposing its conditions on the Lebanese political class, which is dominated by sectarian warlords with zero-sum-game militia/mafia mindsets who have a jealously-guarded monopoly on power and whose first and only concern is the preservation of their privileges and their clientelist networks.



The French initiative of September 2020, which aimed to form a government of technocrats to implement urgently-required economic, financial and administrative reforms, failed miserably – and embarrassingly so – due to the intransigence of the Lebanese political class and the lack of support from the international community.



France’s subsequent attempts to impose pressure on the Lebanese authorities, including the threat of sanctions, have been wholly ineffective. The Lebanese political class has shown itself to be resistant to external pressure and has continued to drag its feet on electing a new head of state, let alone forming a new government capable of implementing the reforms demanded by the international community.



In conclusion, France’s lack of coherence between its strategy and its tactics in Lebanon has resulted in an abject failure to achieve its objectives. Despite the best of intentions and a legitimate interest in the situation in Lebanon, France clearly has no leverage to influence the Lebanese political class into making the right choices for the sake of Lebanon and has, therefore, failed to witness any meaningful reforms after nearly three years since Macron launched his initiative.

Renaud Girard is a French journalist and writer.

