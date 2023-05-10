The pitfalls of geopolitical pessimism

Power is the currency of world politics. The question of who has power and what they are doing with it is the epicenter of geopolitical order. But while everyone agrees about the importance of power, few agree on how to define or measure it.

“Soft,” “sharp,” “social,” and “structural” are just some of the modifiers applied to the term, and that’s just covering those that start with the letter s.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Power is generally thought of as the ability to project influence – a country’s ability to compel others to do what that country wants: think sheer military might or GDP. But these metrics are, at best anachronistic and, at worst biased measures of power. Crucially left out is an indispensable factor: future expectations and whether state leaders believe in an optimistic or a pessimistic trajectory for their country. These conflicting perspectives, in turn, determine which dimensions of power matter: soft, hard, or a calibrated mix of both.

How exactly do optimism and pessimism tie into state power? When leaders believe the future looks bleak, they embark on a risky policy trail to obviate anticipated decline or conflict. In short, anxious states are dangerous states. They employ a Hobbesian lens which begets Hobbesian policy outcomes. This leads to brinkmanship, stunted socio-economic growth, and zero-sum rivalries. In contrast, optimistic leaders, deeply ensconced in their belief in a brighter future, employ a lens of strategic patience – one inextricably tied to sustainable development and multilateral cooperation. This lens allows policymakers to invest in forms of power that take more time to pay off: global governance, soft power projection, technological innovations, and multilateral security frameworks.

These are self-reinforcing forms of influence. Pessimistic leaders who do not think too far into the future will not care about these means of influence because the return on investment is not immediate enough to matter right away. A leader who does think about the future, by contrast, will be willing to absorb short-term costs to invest in the tools of power that will prove valuable in the long run. Unsurprisingly, strategic investments in these forms of power represent key tenets of economic diversification projects in the Gulf. Consider the central role sports play in the Middle East’s most ambitious reform project – Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The Kingdom hosts several marquee sporting events— from the Dakar Rally and Formula One in motorsports to the Spanish and Italian Super Cups in football and the World Heavyweight Boxing championship.

Beyond establishing itself as a regional and global sporting hub, these efforts indicate that Riyadh views investments in sports as a national priority. Within just four years, the sector’s contribution to GDP tripled. Female participation in sports has skyrocketed by 170 percent since 2015. In the same period, the number of official female national teams representing the Kingdom went from zero to over 23.

These strides made global headlines, helping the Kingdom land host status for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. Soft power isn’t created overnight, but once established; it is difficult for a challenger to create viable alternatives. Sports diplomacy offers a clear return on investment that optimistic leaders understand and leverage accordingly.

The same logic applies to geopolitical relations. The Middle East has called itself home to many conflicts, but that reality is rapidly changing. Permanent geopolitical fault lines are proving transient. The region is now witnessing a significant recalibration – states are transcending zero-sum rivalries, forming new friendships, and reexamining old ones. After skillful diplomacy tilted the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey is actively pursuing a conciliatory strategic reset with several key regional powers. Ankara’s pivot culminated in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to the Kingdom – the first high-level meeting in years. In addition, a Saudi-led agreement reached at the historic AlUla GCC summit marked a total return of diplomatic relations between Gulf states, reinvigorating a robust geostrategic bloc. Beijing’s successful efforts to broker a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran is the latest bloom in the region’s diplomatic spring.

Key states in the Gulf spearhead these developments – all of which employ an optimistic stability-oriented lens abroad while undergoing expansive socio-economic reform at home. These states, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, understand that the Middle East yearns for a unity of prosperity premised on effective governance, economic reform, and sustainable development. Therefore, it is no surprise that policy outcomes premised on this belief positively impact the region at large.

This hasn’t always been the case. The extent to which great powers are optimistic or pessimistic about the future profoundly impacts national policies. Consider the discrepancy in how the Kingdom and Iran leverage their most valuable asset: no, not oil, but youth with boundless potential.

Tehran grappled with mass protests by empowering reactionary extremists and violent police forces to quell youth aspirations. In Saudi Arabia, youth form the cornerstone of national development. As Vision 2030’s primary drivers and beneficiaries, young Saudis are fueling an ambitious project of youth-oriented reform premised on a diversified economy and thriving society.

The same optimism that drives Saudi Arabia to invest in human capital makes it less likely to use force when confronting a revisionist neighbor like Iran. Owing to this optimism, it is unsurprising that Tehran’s efforts to challenge the existing security order would appear more like acts of self-sabotage than genuine threats. Conversely, the same pessimism that funneled millions of dollars to its militant proxy network left Iran economically crippled, diplomatically isolated, and socially rocked by months of anti-government protests. State-sponsored pessimism feeds a crisis mentality that invites short-term thinking, leading to a national focus on military might and preventive repression. This reality means militarized disputes are far more likely in a pessimistic world. By contrast, a world of great powers that are optimistic about the future will beget arenas of healthy competition where states operate in a contested but relatively pacific world.

Geopolitical metrics of power are experiencing rapid change. Sustainable development and state-sponsored optimism are symbiotic enterprises, two sides of the same coin. Pessimistic leadership is not so much killing off imminent threats as it is destroying its host organism, the state itself. Global powers must discern and sustain a case for history-defying optimism that fortifies international institutions and offers a bridge to pessimistic countries into a brighter future.

Sultan Althari is an advisor, author, and alumnus of Harvard University's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS). His research focuses on public policy, national security and the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s new tourism law allows citizens to rent out homes to tourists

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops significantly as more women join workforce