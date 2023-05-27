The US debt ceiling recurringly threatens world economic stability

If you have been thinking to yourself ‘This US debt ceiling drama seems to crop up almost every year’ then you are not too far from the truth. Over the 20th century, the US debt ceiling was raised about 90 times, and, over President Obama’s eight-year presidential term, it had to be raised 11 times.



This weapon that Congress repeatedly wields against the president is employed to gain some political concessions from the president, most often spending caps or deficit reductions, but carries the extremely high risks of harming ordinary people and global economic stability. While other countries wish simply to be able to borrow in the first place, America plays with fire each time they haggle over how much more they can borrow.



The looming threat is always that if the debt ceiling is not raised in time, the US government would no longer be able to pay its bills or repay its debts, leading to the world’s leading economic power defaulting on its debt and sending the world economy into a potentially disastrous spiral.



In 2011, after lengthy debates over raising the debt ceiling, America’s credit rating was downgraded by Standard & Poor’s, leading to increased volatility in financial markets, a 2000-point fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and, quite literally, billions of dollars in raised borrowing costs. The results of these disturbances are global, as the dollar remains the world’s main reserve currency.



Many of these effects are the precursors of the far more severe effects of an actual US default, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen deemed “highly likely” in her recent letter to Congress, warning of a hard June 1st deadline. A failure to raise the debt ceiling would stop welfare and other supporting payments to those most in need, it would cause mortgage rates and unemployment to rise across the globe, and it would drive prices of important commodities such as oil and wheat up due to ‘risk premiums,’ making food and fuel more expensive for everyone around the globe.



The poor Egyptian fallahi woman trying to feed her family would be one of the first to suffer. As we have seen so many times, it is always the poor who pay the highest price for the failures of the most privileged, in this case US politicians bargaining big for rather small political gains.



The poor, of course, are unable to contract any debt, and therefore the Egyptian fallahi woman will not be able to invest in her next harvest either, prolonging a cycle of poverty. Americans by contrast can borrow as much money as they want, and at the lowest cost.



If America were to stop borrowing, a crisis affecting the value of the dollar and the viability of America’s own economy would ensue. The repeated political circus over the US debt ceiling will weaken the dollar in the long run, as confidence is further eroded. In effect, the US party system brings politics to a standstill and takes the world hostage.



In a highly interconnected world and almost 90 percent of global forex transactions denominated in dollars—an average daily trading volume of about $6 trillion—the risks to the global economy are all too clear. It is rather unfortunate that no leading economists have suggested any alternatives or even that the American political system itself has not found a way of avoiding the repeated global hostage taking of US debt ceiling debates.



It should be unthinkable that petty squabbles between US political parties are permitted to threaten the livelihoods of billions around the world. It is time we all thought a little more of those less fortunate than us, rather than always selfishly trying to maximise our gains with no regard for the consequences.



