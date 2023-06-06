Youssef Rakha’s quest for individuality: Challenging social norms, rethinking ethics

In a cafe on the outskirts of the increasingly expanding Cairo, I had the pleasure of sitting down and talking to Egyptian writer Youssef Rakha.



Our conversation smoothly flowed from his writing process to his new book, The Emissaries, and his principles about life, self and their interconnectedness. Our discussion was illuminating in many ways, but it specifically shed light on the underlying sense of rebelliousness and discontent one feels when reading Rakha’s work.



A rebel by nature and a deep thinker whose pursuit of self-integration can seem to the uncritical eyes as floundering, he articulated the centrality of independence and individuality as the core aspects of all his efforts.



I agreed with some of Rakha’s ideas about individuality and was weary of the consequences of his thought regarding his notion of ethics.



For Rakha, the continuous attempt to integrate the self is an act that doesn’t inherently involve an effort to harmonize one’s actions with an assumed sense of self. Instead, he believes that some people viewed as the most fragmented can have the most integrated sense of self. A socially perceived sense of chaos doesn’t necessitate an internal sense of chaos. This emphasizes intuitive integration so that the self is continuously reimagined in a way conducive to internal parameters rather than external ones. When one reads Rakha’s writings, whether his books like The Crocodiles or The Sultan Seal; his poetry like the two books on The Arab poet Al-Mutanabbi; or his collections of essays like Arab Porn, you get the unswerving sense of reluctance to accept social norms.



When he reiterated a sentiment during the interview, “I don’t believe in an articulate form of right and wrong,” I got the feeling that for Rakha, any form of blind acceptance of imposed social rules is akin to forsaking one’s autonomy to pursue the safety of the collective.



Alternatively, Rakha offers his own understanding of morality.



“Ethics is not the same as abiding [by] a moral code. It should be more dynamic and fluid. What fulfills the function of morality is this sense of consistency, which is aiming towards integration. There should be a continuous individual investigation of morality,” he wrote.



And again, I understand Rakha’s opposition to the herd mentality which seems to rule the public realm, especially in our part of the world where sometimes it becomes taboo to even dare to discuss some entrenched social norms, which seem stronger than some religious rules.



An example was when a legislative injunction was approved in Egypt that a husband should be legally obligated to inform his wife when he decides to take a second wife. The uproar this law caused was utterly based on the social dogma that a husband shouldn’t be held accountable to his wife and should be free to take any action even if it directly impacts her.



Islamic law, which is the source of Egyptian family law, not only gives the wife the right to know about her husband’s intention to marry another, but she needs to agree beforehand. The rigidity of social dogmas deserves an ongoing investigation to test their viability regarding current social conditions. So in a way, I agree with Rakha’s “call” for constant investigation and revision.



Nevertheless, I can’t help myself from feeling a sense of reluctance to wholly accept his premise, which is anchored on individuality for several reasons. Firstly, one cannot separate the individual’s actions from the group since, as human beings, we inevitably exist within various collectives, whether chosen or imposed. Human beings are primarily social beings. Consequently, the actions of an individual surpass his/her limits to impact other individuals within society whether positively or negatively. Hence, an individual’s personal choices of right and wrong will have ripple effects on his/her surrounding communities.



Furthermore, in a state of absence of any heuristic ethical or social rules, the ultimate arbiter of right and wrong will become the individual.



This necessitates that each individual should be equipped with the capacity to exercise “good” judgment in every decision they make. And even if we can hypothesize that individuals are intrinsically capable of investigating right and wrong, one can only wonder how this will impact social bonds. The question remains how can we ensure the wellbeing of society as a whole when the centrality shifts from the collective to the individual? Perhaps we can imagine a way where the individual and collective coexist without giving primacy to one over the other.



