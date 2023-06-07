Muslim religious scholars need to be trained in advanced artificial intelligence

Muslims are used to having to develop rulings to deal with new technologies. However, the questions posed by artificial intelligence cannot be satisfactorily dealt with by having a religious scholar consult an artificial intelligence expert. We need a new generation of scholars with a deep, first-hand understanding of the nascent technologies.



Most Muslims adhere to a version of the faith where there is no central clergy. Instead, they bear ultimate responsibility for determining what is right and wrong, based primarily on a combination of the Quran and the teachings and actions of the Prophet Mohammed, collectively known as the hadith.



However, many Muslims do not possess the linguistic or contextual knowledge required to understand the Quran or the hadith comprehensively. Moreover, even a Muslim with a firm comprehension of the knowledge may struggle to apply it in the modern world because recent inventions like motor cars and video cameras did not exist when the Prophet Mohammed delivered his message to his contemporaries.



For these reasons, modern religious scholars will often be required to study a new situation and pass a ruling – known as a fatwa – regarding the correct course of action for Muslims. Muslims who do not have the knowledge of these dedicated scholars can then use these rulings as a reference with a greater degree of confidence than if they were to rely on their own introspection.



Some areas that Muslim scholars have ruled on include everything from the guidelines for fasting when traveling on an airplane to whether or not you can handle digital copies of the Quran without performing ablution first (as would be the case for physical copies).



Religious scholars are, by definition, experts in Islam and don’t necessarily have knowledge of other fields such as modern medicine, engineering, chemistry, etc. Nevertheless, they can still make rulings by a combination of gaining a basic understanding of these disciplines and consulting with established experts.



Alternatively, on occasion, a Muslim who happens to be a specialist in one of these fields might have taken the time to get an advanced understanding of Islam, allowing them to make informed judgements. This was especially true during the Islam Golden Age (750-1250), when many of the greatest Muslim polymaths were also experts in Islamic jurisprudence, such as Ibn Sina (medicine) and Ibn Rushd (philosophy).



In 2023, we may need to evolve this system. The newest artificial intelligence technologies cannot be intuitively understood by someone without an extensive background in statistics or programming. Moreover, the people who possess an in-depth knowledge of artificial intelligence are unlikely to also have the intellectual trappings required for Islamic rulings.



An example of a problem that secular legal systems are still ruling with is where responsibility lies for the behavior of an artificial intelligence system. If my self-driving car hits and damages another vehicle, who is responsible? Is it me, the owner? The car manufacturer? The programmer who developed the artificial intelligence algorithm?



Islam has specific prescriptions once responsibility has been determined. However, choosing where the responsibility lies is a difficult question, and it is unlikely that even the most seasoned Islamic scholar can confidently answer without an understanding of artificial intelligence.



Another issue relates to the status of super-intelligent artificial intelligence androids that humans cannot identify as being robots. Is a Muslim supposed to treat these robots like humans? If these robots profess to be Muslims, do they get to earn related benefits, such as access to zakat (almsgiving)? How much effort is a Muslim supposed to reasonably allocate to identifying a robot?



These examples may seem isolated and extreme, but artificial intelligence plays an increasingly large role in our lives. In the near future, many services previously rendered by humans will be outsourced to artificial intelligence-power robots, such as being served in a restaurant or having our speech translated when conversing with a foreigner. Moreover, new services previously out of consideration will become widely available. These changes will require Muslims to judge the permissibility of certain interactions.



The solution to these challenges is straightforward: Islam instructs its followers to strive for new knowledge. Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE should establish research centers and university programs dedicated to artificial intelligence and Islam. They should be staffed by a new generation of scholars well-versed in both disciplines.



Notably, the goal is not to denigrate the immense contribution made by successive generations of Islamic scholars who have been driven by piety. However, understanding the limits of our knowledge is an integral part of Islam, as is consulting stakeholders who may be more knowledgeable than us (shura).



Upon the Prophet’s passing, no human on his own can decide what is right and wrong, and it is therefore incumbent upon Muslims to continually adapt to their new circumstances, especially if non-Muslims are developing these radical technologies. An institute dedicated to the study of how Muslims should interact with artificial intelligence is an essential step.



Omar Al-Ubaydli (@omareconomics) is a researcher at Derasat, Bahrain.



