Newcastle’s rise to the Champions League is a case study in strategic leadership

Eighteen months ago, Newcastle United was teetering on the edge of Premier League relegation. Today, the club secured a spot in UEFA’s elite club competition for the first time in 20 years – the Magpies are a Champions League club once again. The same fans that donned traditional Saudi attire outside St. James’ Park to celebrate the Saudi-led takeover are playing the Champions League theme on miniature speakers, loud enough for the masses to hum along. St. James’ Park will play that same music before kick-off come September when they go toe-to-toe with the crème de la crème of European football.

As the Newcastle squad ended the season with a lap of honor, a supporter at the base of the steps leading into the Milburn Stand entrance held up a banner that read, “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last but legends do.”



The statement encapsulates Newcastle’s meteoric rise. Hard work by club leadership, Eddie Howe, and his inimitable squad has now elevated this Newcastle generation into the same conversation as club legends like Sir Bobby Robson, the manager who last took the club into the Champions League 20 years ago.



Newcastle United might have become one of the wealthiest football clubs in the world when a consortium led by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed a $410 million acquisition of one of the oldest and most storied clubs in English football. But it takes more than money in the bank to go from the worst side in the league to one of the best in 18 months. The Magpies disrupted the hierarchy of English football through strategic leadership, meticulous planning, calculated decision-making, and an unwavering belief in the team’s potential.



For the uninitiated, cash may always be associated with Newcastle’s story, but it's a long way from being the only story. That’s normal. But Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp’s prodding of Newcastle United as one of three clubs “who can do what they want financially” isn’t normal – it’s categorically false. In the context of the question, Klopp was referring to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Newcastle United — three clubs owned by state investment funds. When Klopp spoke, Newcastle joining the other two in the lucrative Champions League looked like a pipe dream; today, it’s a reality.



“There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but some other clubs have ceilings,” said Klopp and, in speaking of the ceiling of ambition, the Liverpool manager may be on to something. But Klopp was pointing to a different kind of ceiling – a financial one. I’m sure Klopp, not unlike the Newcastle faithful, expected success – but perhaps not this much, this soon. This, in part, may explain his frustration. Buying success and the inference that it trumps strategic leadership and nuanced planning is an entrenched accusation only heightened by willful ignorance.



To suggest Newcastle has been able to spend without restraint is to deny the stringent requirements of Financial Fair Play (FFP), which directly impacted club’s expansion after the under-investment of the Mike Ashley era. Beyond regulatory limitations, the current board – as evident in their expansion trajectory – are clearly mindful of cautionary tales, including unsuccessful spending sprees at Everton and Chelsea.



Eddie Howe’s first game as manager saw his side drop to the bottom of the table as they struggled in a 3-3 draw with Brentford. New leadership and Howe inherited a club blighted by high manager turnover, a self-limiting shortage of ambition, and chronic underinvestment. Many in the English Northeast live and breathe black and white but were left suffocated by Mike Ashley’s chokehold where mid-table mediocrity was celebrated. This is far removed from the reality members of Klopp’s axis of affluence – Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain – faced when embarking on their lucrative quest for glory. The Newcastle pre-takeover faced a far drearier situation.





Newcastle started from a lower base than City, staring down at the bottomless barrel of relegation rather than European qualification.



Perhaps equally important, stricter financial fair play rules today make it impossible for clubs outside the Champions League to spend their way to the top. Outside the Premier League’s “big six,” the only side since 2006 to qualify for the Champions League is Leicester City. The gravitational pull of the Champions League makes it increasingly more complex for mid-table clubs to attract Europe’s elite. Mid-table clubs with deep pockets often spend a fortune on average players without moving the needle of glory.



Who can argue with the basic contention that Newcastle benefited from the wealth of their new leadership? No one. But capital deployment was calculated, and, in many ways, imperative. Investment was necessary because it followed underinvestment – there was simply no alternative. But Newcastle’s approach is unprecedented across Klopp’s proposed axis of affluence. Facts are stubborn, so it’s worth digging into the money.



Nick Pope joined the Magpies from relegated Burnley in the summer for an initial payment of just £3 million – he proved brilliant in goal. England International Kieran Trippier – a transformative signing – was signed for under £12m. The same applies to Brazilian playmakers Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, who don’t even make the top 15 most expensive Premier League signings this season. The £60 million purchase of 23-year-old Alexander Isak made headlines. But everything comes with context, money included. Premier League clubs have signed six other players this season for equivalent or higher fees. The Newcastle squad is valued at between seventh and tenth in the league. The ethos of the club’s signings is one premised on talented footballers bought for reasonable prices who – as far as potential is concerned – are climbing in value.



Yes, qualification for the riches of UEFA’s elite club competition eases Newcastle’s financial fair play (FFP) situation. But the myth of success driven by a blank cheque obscures how much credit the club and its leadership deserve. Champions League football will maximize the Magpies’ commercial value through broadcast rights, prize money, matchday revenue, and even sponsorship potential. But that’s just one side of the equation. Champions League football means Newcastle will be able to attract another level of top players this summer, competing with the likes of Arsenal and Napoli rather than signing “the best of the rest.”



Finishing in the top four of the world’s most demanding league is a huge achievement – even an overachievement in the context of Newcastle. Ambitions may be sated for the time being, but change is the only constant. Howe – now straddling a black and white tiger – will have to build a squad that can handle the extra fixtures that come with playing in the Champions League. This means amplifying squad depth and breadth at once.



The challenge for Howe will be to protect the unique ethos that came with Newcastle’s rapid rise. But to date, they have been strategic, calculated, and intelligent. There is no reason to think the club will guide their elevation otherwise. As Club leadership and Howe drive into Europe’s elite, it’s essential to appreciate the landscape in the rear-view mirror and the immense progress achieved thus far. Newcastle United is richer, yes. But the club is so much more.

Sultan Althari is an advisor, author, and alumnus of Harvard University's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS). His research focuses on public policy, national security and the geopolitics of the Middle East. He tweets @sultanalthari

