Arab workplaces are anti-innovation exemplars

Scholars have conducted thousands of studies on what makes an organization innovative. The results paint a grim picture for the Arab world, as the characteristics of Arab organizations are almost the exact opposite of what is required to promote innovation. Arab economies will continue struggling to innovate if they insist on piecemeal reforms, as a violent shakeup of management practices is necessary.



The scholarly literature on organizational innovation is so extensive that every few years, there is a need for a new meta-study of the most recent studies. One example is a 2010 Journal of Management Studies paper by American University in Cairo professors Dr. Mary Crossnan and Dr. Mary Apaydin, titled “A multi-dimensional framework of organizational innovation: A systematic review of the literature.” It has been cited almost 5,000 times, confirming the study’s rigor.



The paper shows how much care Dr. Apaydin and Dr. Crossnan took to review the literature methodically. However, most Arab innovation scholars could have provided them with a shortcut: determine what Arab organizations usually do, then deduce that doing the opposite is what fosters innovation.



Let us set this facetious suggestion aside for a moment and go through some of the most salient findings while providing readers with a trigger warning: anyone working in an Arab organization who longs for higher levels of innovation may feel distressed when they read this list, as it will remind them of just how far away their workplace is from being innovative.



Leadership is critical to innovation. The individual-level traits that promote innovation include tolerance of ambiguity, openness to experience, unconventionality, originality, independence, proactivity, personal initiative, and managerial tolerance of change. In contrast, the principals of Arab organizations tend to be conservative, administratively sclerotic, suspicious of change, reactive, and totally bereft of creativity.



When an excited employee brings an innovative idea to a progressive CEO, the latter will instinctively start thinking: “How can we adopt this change? How much of a competitive edge will it provide us with? How should I express appreciation for the employee who came up with the idea to encourage more innovative suggestions?”



Meanwhile, the progressive CEO’s Arab counterpart will be thinking: “I like things how they are - why should we rock the boat? How dare this underling insinuate that my leadership decisions are flawed? Perhaps I can brush the employee off and then appropriate the idea and pass it off as my own, possibly after making some cosmetic changes to make the expropriation seem less blatant?”



Top management also has access to levers that promote innovation. One of the most important is having an explicit innovation strategy, which is then communicated to staff. Organizations then must allocate resources to innovation, most notably research and development. Management should provide support for experimentation while being tolerant of failed ideas. It needs to support learning and development among employees and embrace diversity.



Linkages with external knowledge institutions such as universities are a positive contributor, as is regular contact with clients to better understand their needs.



Unfortunately, most of the above is completely alien to an Arab organization. Top brass will struggle to spell the word “innovation,” let alone formulate and adhere to an innovation strategy. They allocate exactly zero dollars to research and innovation, and double down by creating a toxic environment for experimentation: employees are instructed to stop thinking outside the box and do as they are told by their superiors. On the rare chance that a proposal is adopted, management makes sure that the employee who came up with it knows that it’s their backside on the line if things go wrong.



Forget forging links with universities or talking to clients, especially in the Arab public sector, where guaranteed budgets and service monopolies lead to zombified organizations incapable of proactive transformation.



For Arab employees dreaming of innovation, some of the most painful reading relates to the role of organizational culture. Success factors include creating a shared organizational vision, promoting autonomy, calculated risk taking, and motivating employees.



Principals of Arab organizations like to treat the organization as their private fiefdom and a vehicle for their personal professional advancement. Accordingly, the vision that is tacitly shared with employees is “you need to work in a way that makes me – and only me – look good.”



Any employee calling for autonomy is considered seditious or at the very least, a threat to the CEO’s fragile ego, which cannot tolerate the idea of independent thinking within the organization.



Naturally, there are many organizations in the Arab world that function well and promote innovation. My personal favorite is the civil aviation sector, where airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways have made their Western competitors look regressive and incompetent. And many Arabs are fortunate enough to work in public sector entities lead by forward-thinking principals who want to do a good job.



However, the aggregate statistics on innovation paint a picture of woeful underperformance by the Arab world. Our companies do not compete globally, our scientists do not win international prizes, and our economies do not grow. Understanding our weaknesses at the organizational level is an essential first step to addressing these flaws, even though it might be painful. Pretending that everything is OK or accusing critics of painting with a broad brush is a recipe for further failure.



Omar Al-Ubaydli (@omareconomics) is a researcher at Derasat, Bahrain

