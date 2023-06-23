Secular white Westerners misunderstand the Saudi football league

European football chief Aleksander Ceferin dismissed the possibility of an exodus of his leagues’ top players toward the Saudi Pro league, comparing it to China’s unsuccessful attempt at becoming an international football powerhouse. Like many secular Westerners, Ceferin fails to understand the role that religion, culture, and race might play in attracting players to the Middle East.



As top talent trickles into the Saudi Pro league, two of the headline arrivals are French striker Karim Benzema and his compatriot N’Golo Kanté. What the Western media have failed to pick up on is that both are Muslims, and that Kanté is black. These traits are evident in many of the other names currently linked with the Saudi league, such as Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Ivorian striker Wilfred Zaha.



While none of these players have been specific in explaining their interest in Saudi Arabia, any practicing Muslim or non-White person living in Europe will immediately understand that it’s probably not just about money.



To be clear, the millions of dollars on offer are certainly a major factor. However, a mixture of arrogance and ignorance is making the secular white Westerners who dominate European football – including its media – underestimate Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness.



Westerners raised in the tradition of the separation of religion and state can be very tolerant of religion, and can have very woke outward opinions about allowing people to practice their beliefs free from discrimination. However, deep down, though they might not admit it, they think that religion is a trite indulgence, much like a child having an imaginary friend.



When they see selfies of retired German soccer star Mesut Ozil performing a pilgrimage in Mecca, they think: “How quaint! He is so invested in his adorable beliefs that he is willing to dress up and go through all of these rituals!” To them, it is no different to a Bayern Munich fan paying to have his ashes sprinkled on the field following his death.



It never really occurs to them that religion is something that is actually very important to a professional footballer, and that that footballer is a mature, intelligent member of society. That’s why the idea of a football player leaving a top European club to play in the home of Islam would never cross their mind. To these observers, the greedy pursuit of money is the only plausible explanation.



My guess is that hearing the call to prayer five times a day is genuinely valuable to someone like Benzema, since he was undertaking the considerable sacrifice of fasting while playing professional football. He would probably love to be able to perform Umrah any time he wants – and that’s something that a woke Western journalist writing for the New York Times or the Guardian doesn’t understand, because deep down, they think religion is silly.



I am not black, and I am not white. My educated guess is that a few of the players considering Saudi Arabia are enticed by the prospect of not having to endure monkey chants and other racial epithets being directed toward them while they perform their job.



That’s not to say that Saudi Arabia is free from racism. However, a quick look at the national team – and a quick stroll through the grand mosque in Mecca – suggests that black people are unlikely to be subjected to the sort of vitriolic hatred that is becoming increasingly frequent in Europe.



Religious differences also spawn cultural ones. Many people of faith living in the West now regard the environment as being less hospitable than it was in the past, and are eager to raise their children in locales that are more consistent with their own values.



Accordingly, those who are fortunate enough to have good economic opportunities in the Middle East have a readiness to move there.



Saudi Arabia is not the first Muslim country to try to build a top football league by enticing stars with big money – Qatar has been attempting that for over a decade. However, Saudi Arabia has Mecca and Medina, and only a Muslim really understands how valuable that is.



Notably, once a critical mass of top Muslim and black players move to the league, attracting secular white players becomes a lot easier, since everyone likes to play with elite professionals. Success is not guaranteed, but if Saudi Arabia’s league is to thrive, this could be the most plausible path.



In the late 20th century, Westerners could tenably in their own minds maintain the belief that every non-Western country was just a primitive version of a Western one, and that all roads led to the Western ways of doing things.



As we approach the middle of the 21st century, even the most delusional Westerner has realized the folly of that kind of attitude. It is now evident to everyone that there is more than one way to organize society, and secular Western culture has many flaws, some of which are addressed by foreign cultures that embrace religion.



European clubs are discovering that the same principle applies to football. As the unipolar geopolitical system mutates into a multipolar one, Saudi Arabia may be about to demonstrate a parallel transition in the football domain.



Omar Al-Ubaydli (@omareconomics) is a researcher at Derasat, Bahrain



