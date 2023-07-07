Woke science undermines the debate on affirmative action

The US Supreme Court recently ruled that race can no longer be considered a factor in university admissions. The decision was highly controversial and led to robust debates regarding its desirability. Unfortunately, the scientific literature made a smaller-than-usual contribution due to the distorted manner in which the academy approaches politically sensitive topics such as affirmative action.



Racial inequality – and how to address it – is a highly charged issue, and it is understandably hard to forge a consensus regarding the ideal countermeasures. While scientific research is no panacea, it certainly boosts our chances of formulating the right policies for several reasons.

First, racial discrimination is often rooted in ignorance, so objectively gathering data can play an instrumental role in helping people overcome their ingrained prejudices.

Second, discrimination impacts educational performance in many subtle and complex ways, making developing reforms highly precarious. Should people from disadvantaged races be given access to better teachers and schools? Should they be given more scholarships? Should they be assigned mentors from a younger age? We need to know what to prioritize in a world of finite resources.

Moreover, we also need to allow for the possibility that certain interventions might backfire. For example, upon observing the lower earnings of African Americans compared to whites, some call for raising minimum wages. On the face of it, such a policy looks like a no-brainer.

However, research by Princeton University economic historian Dr. Thomas Leonard indicates that in the early 20th century, the minimum wage was explicitly used as a tool for the economic marginalization of African Americans, as it eliminated their ability to compete with whites in labor markets by working more productively but at lower wages.

This sentiment was captured in an alarming passage penned by British socialist Sidney Webb in 1912: “Of all ways of dealing with these unfortunate parasites, the most ruinous to the community is to allow them to unrestrainedly compete as wage earners.”

Such a dynamic may or may not exist today, and the impact of minimum wages on the employment prospects of low-income groups remains an open empirical question. This underscores the importance of maintaining an open mind regarding the effectiveness of policies that aim to tackle racial inequality. The classical scientific method gives us our best shot at making the right calls.

Interestingly, those following the debates unleashed by the Supreme Court’s decision may have noticed that the discourses were particularly unscientific. Both sides seemed to focus on moral assertions, with little to no summoning of evidence from rigorous scientific studies.

The most glaring omission was a straightforward answer to the question: does affirmative action in higher education improve the educational and labor market outcomes of African Americans? In other words, has the policy worked?

There are several reasons for this absence, including the somewhat unsatisfying observation that “it’s complicated.” For example, some studies show that affirmative action leads to higher enrollment by African Americans in good schools but with lower graduation rates and GPAs. Whether one considers such an outcome to be better or worse is, to some extent, subjective.

However, the scientific complexities are not the only reason why the debates tend to be more heat than light. Part of the blame is on infusing woke criteria into evaluating and publishing academic research.

In principle, if I were to devise a rigorous experiment that would help me assess the impact of an affirmative action policy, the scientific community should be interested in seeing the results. Moreover, their assessment of the quality of my study should not be dependent on the results, given knowledge of the rigorous method that I used.

Sadly, in practice, this is not the case. The editors of the top scientific journals – the key gatekeepers in academia – seem to exhibit a clear preference for studies that evaluate affirmative action policies positively, even if the method is a little flimsy. Moreover, they can be quite militant against studies that find that affirmative action backfires, even if the technique is highly rigorous.

Presumably, they justify this perversion of basic scientific principles on the grounds that affirmative action is a moral necessity, and so we cannot tolerate the dissemination of research that might undermine public support for it. Alternatively, they might not really care personally but fear the social media mob demanding their editorial head on a plate if they allow for the publication of such scandalous research on their watch.

The result is known as the “file drawer problem,” whereby research that yields unfashionable results is “filed away” and systematically underexposed, creating a bias in the research that gets published and disseminated.

In the public discourse, one manifestation is a dearth of scientific studies being cited to help resolve differences of opinion, and to assist us in inching toward a new consensus. Instead, we are treated to a higher-than-normal contribution of mutually irreconcilable moral assertions: “It is imperative that we rectify structural injustices” collides with “It is ethically unacceptable to racially discriminate in any way.”



The COVID-19 pandemic glaringly demonstrated that science has a credibility problem. Personally, I am still waiting for a retraction or apology from the leading biomedical journals that published politicized editorials claiming that the UK opening its borders “prematurely” would unleash Biblical plagues upon the world’s population.

Using political correctness as a criterion when evaluating what gets published exacerbates this growing problem, at a time when we need science more than ever to heal the social fissures that have been emerging. We should heed the words of the English philosopher Aldous Huxley: “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.”

Omar Al-Ubaydli (@omareconomics) is a researcher at Derasat, Bahrain

