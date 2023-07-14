Israel’s continued undermining of the PA only strengthens Hamas

After the major incursion by the Israeli army earlier on July 3-4 into the Jenin refugee camp, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that the operation marked a “changing of the equation.” Instead of small-scale raids to arrest suspected terrorists, sparking gun battles in which Palestinian civilians are often killed or wounded, the army would act to dismantle weapons stores, bomb making factories and other infrastructure set up by the various armed groups in Jenin.

Netanyahu billed this as a game changing strategy that would stop Jenin, or any other city, being used as a base by those planning attacks on Israeli troops or civilians in the West Bank. But in reality this change of tactic is unlikely to have an appreciable impact on the cycle of violence and counter-violence. It does nothing to tackle the underlying problem – the failure of the Palestinian Authority (PA) either to enforce security or maintain its legitimacy in the eyes of Palestinians.



The PA was quick to condemn the Jenin operation as a “war crime” and threatened to withdraw security cooperation with Israel. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later made his first visit to Jenin in over a decade, pledging to rebuild the camp, which he called “an icon of struggle.”





But Palestinians have seen such rhetorical condemnation by the PA of Israeli military operations before. And previous threats to break off security coordination with Israel have either not materialized or been rapidly reversed, usually under pressure from the US, which sees the lack of such coordination as a destabilizing factor that empowers the radical armed groups.

Each Israeli raid on West Bank cities like Jenin, nominally under PA security control, shows that the PA can neither control the armed groups proliferating there, nor prevent or respond effectively to Israeli actions against these groups when they launch attacks on soldiers or civilians. This ineffectiveness is not lost on Palestinians. Opinion polls repeatedly show a steady decline in popular support for the PA. A survey by The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in March found that a majority in the West Bank and Gaza now think it would be in their interests if the PA were dissolved altogether, while 57 percent felt that its continued existence merely serves the interests of Israel.

The Israeli army has warned that the collapse of the PA would result in a dangerous power vacuum in those areas of the West Bank nominally under PA security control – a vacuum readily filled by Hamas and other armed groups. Indeed, the growing presence of Hamas in these areas bears out such warnings and indicates that its strategy is to replace the PA on the West Bank as well as in Gaza, where Hamas violently expelled PA forces in 2007.

Such warnings from the Israeli military appear to be having some effect on politicians. Netanyahu declared, before the latest army operation in Jenin, that Israel needed the PA to continue to function and was prepared to assist it economically. Following the Jenin operation, the security cabinet discussed measures to ease travel restrictions and boost the Palestinian economy, including moving forward on a new industrial zone in Tarqumiyah, near Hebron. But such measures are hampered by the lack of trust and dialogue between the PA and the Israeli government. The Israeli-Palestinian Joint Economic Committee (JEC), set up under the Oslo Accords to promote joint economic activities, has not met since 2009. And in June, President Abbas announced that he would boycott a planned meeting of the JEC in protest at the Israeli government’s decision to ease approval of settlement construction. In any case, hardline ministers in Netanyahu’s coalition government have come out against proposals to support the PA. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich – head of the Religious Zionism party, which favours total annexation of the West Bank, and also a minister in the Defense Ministry with authority over settlement construction – declared there would be no financial concessions to the PA.

But even if economic assistance to the cash-strapped PA is forthcoming, it will do little to boost the standing of the PA in the eyes of Palestinians. When Netanyahu told parliament that Israel needed the PA, he added that Israel also needed to “crush” Palestinian ambition for an independent state, the very raison d’etre of the PA. Such statements will only confirm in the minds of Palestinians that the PA has become a tool for continuing the occupation, not for achieving their goal of statehood. If the Israeli government continues to undermine the PA’s primary political function, this will further erode Palestinian support for the PA and faith in a political settlement altogether and empower the radical groups, wedded to a nihilistic strategy of violence.



