We must encourage more children to take up STEM, and innovative schooling is the key

We don’t need to discard tried-and-tested teaching methods, but simply bring new ideas into the mix.

The recent advent of artificial intelligence shows us just how fast technology is advancing, but also just how slowly education is keeping up.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

More than half a year since the release of ChatGPT (the free artificial intelligence or AI tool that can write an essay in seconds), schools are still struggling to track student usage, combat academic dishonesty, and see the ways they can use the tech for good. Within a few months, the International Baccalaureate (IB) did make a statement about leveraging AI. Yet, many schools and institutions are grappling with how technology is changing the landscape of education.

The world is changing at warp speed yet, for the most part, schooling isn't evolving at the same pace.

Just as in-demand careers like social media manager and cloud architect barely existed a decade ago, STEM experts predict that a staggering 65 percent of today's children will go into careers that don't even exist yet. In spite of this, 89 percent of adults in the UAE still agree that students face significant barriers to accessing quality education across science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

If we don't encourage higher STEM uptake, we won't just be losing the future doctors who could cure epidemics or the future scientists who could stop climate change, but we will also be depriving children of all the skills STEM builds, from problem solving to creative thinking. Moreover, we’ll be ignoring how important maths and tech skills are becoming in all fields — including seemingly unrelated careers like design and music. STEM is sometimes re-imagined as STEAM; with the ‘A’ representing the arts or creative fields.

We must prepare the next generation for the future that awaits them. So, what can we do to change course and embrace technology responsibly?

Some of the barriers to STEM uptake are deeply ingrained. Take gender stereotypes, for example. When asked to draw a scientist or mathematician, girls are still twice as likely to draw a man than a woman. These are roadblocks that can't be dismantled overnight, but one step we can take now starts at the very place that shapes every child's future: school.

Innovative learning is the biggest key to encouraging more children to study STEM. With novel teaching approaches, we can make these subjects more appealing, more engaging, and more inclusive. We can empower more students to make STEM part of their academic journey, no matter the background they come from or the goals they aspire to. Equity of access, is what matters here.

What does that innovation look like? From the perspective of the UK's leading online school, it's about making STEM learning creative, active, and collaborative. In so many schools, standardised testing has reduced STEM teaching to the basics, but students don't need rote learning to get the best exam grades and go on to top universities. They need to see the life in the material and engage deeply with it. They need to play, tinker, learn, ideate and create.

Contrary to popular opinion, we don't need sprawling science labs and state-of-the-art equipment to make that happen. What we need are thoughtful modern tools and new perspectives. King's InterHigh is a perfect example. Rather than physical lab stations, our students learn in the same virtual laboratories used at Harvard University and the same libraries as Oxford University. There, they can conduct all sorts of captivating experiments in real-time, including many that could never take place in the confines of a traditional classroom. It is about fostering access to learning, not restricting it.

Having said that, we don't need to do away with tried-and-tested teaching methods either. We simply need to bring new ideas into the mix. Alongside traditional-style lectures, our STEM teachers incorporate games, polls, quizzes, breakout rooms, and more into their lessons to keep students engaged. These aren't extraneous activities that take time away from the core material — they're essential in engaging those students who ordinarily find STEM stiff and boring. In other words, they are embedded in our learning model and ethos.

Learning ownership is another key component. If students feel like they're "forced" into studying mandatory science and maths courses (especially at an age when they're eager to make their own choices), they're likely to drop STEM at the first possible opportunity. For an example of how to put students' interests at the centre, you only have to look to the International Baccalaureate (IB).

Active learning is baked right into the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) through their learner profile. King’s InterHigh is the world's first school to teach fully online. Science and maths are both mandatory in IBDP, but learners don't feel like they are being “taught at” because we begin each topic with student-led enquiry. Who's more likely to take up a STEM career one day: the learner whose mind wanders during passive biology lectures, or the learner who gets to steer their physiology unit into an investigation on how their iPhone affects their sleep?

The IB is also a great example of how we must show students the exciting real-world implications of what they're studying. Is there a maths teacher around who's never heard a student ask, "But what's the point?" To combat this, the IB Diploma offers a choice of two maths courses: the more conceptual Analysis and Approaches, or Applications and Interpretations, which focuses directly on how maths can solve real problems in practical contexts.

Of course, these lines of thought aren't exclusive to the IB. Novel perspectives can be applied to teaching across all curriculums and examination boards at King's InterHigh. On our British curriculum, for example, we bolster each individual subject with interdisciplinary projects. Our Year 9 students were recently tasked with redesigning planet earth — an opportunity to synergise subjects like physics and maths with art and English. Similarly, we start teaching STEM as a separate, interdisciplinary subject from the primary years, with children as young as seven working on projects like sustainable home design. As tech skills become increasingly crucial in non-STEM careers, it's crucial to show children the benefits of taking up these subjects no matter what future they dream of.

Innovative teaching approaches go a long way, but innovative tools can take them even further. From our own extensive research, we've found out that virtual reality (VR) is a valuable tool for making STEM more inclusive. In one of our pilot VR maths classes, students who previously struggled to grasp geometry concepts gained a sudden understanding when they were able to explore those shapes in three-dimensions with their VR headsets. This multi-sensory way of learning can be paramount to making STEM accessible to neurodivergent students and pupils with learning differences such as dyscalculia: students who often feel that STEM is beyond their reach.

Teachers and schools may find it overwhelming to encourage STEM uptake alone or in isolation. As a school, we have seen first-hand that more must be done to get more great minds into teaching. In the UAE, for instance, over a third of adults believe there are too few STEM educators. Likewise, local authorities must also work to broaden access to quality STEM education in underserved and rural areas, whether through offline or online methods. As with students, equity of access and access to innovation in learning is key.

We continue advocating for change and at King’s InterHigh we are able to demonstrate how outside-the-box teaching can encourage students to take up STEM of their own accord through online immersive teaching and learning. We are all raising the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers, and they should enjoy the same (if not greater) level of technological innovation that they will one day be pioneering themselves.



Esther Clark is Executive Director of Marketing at Inspired Education Online Schools. She is a contributor to Forbes, America Economia, Christensen Institute, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) and a former Peter Drucker Global Challenge winner. She writes about education, innovation, and marketing.

Read more:

How innovative technologies such as VR helping accelerate learning in the classroom

School in the metaverse: What the education models of the future will look like