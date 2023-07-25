Why didn’t Islamic Golden Age scholars explore political science?

The period from 750-1250 AD – known as the Golden Age of Islam – witnessed astonishing levels of intellectual production in all fields, with the curious exception of political science. Given the importance of ancient Greek texts to scientific discourse, we are left wondering what Muslim scholars thought when they read works such as Plato’s ‘Republic’ and why they apparently didn’t feel the need to build upon on it.



While the Umayyad Caliphate was noteworthy for the rapid expansion of the Islamic Empire’s borders, the succeeding Abbasid Caliphate is often remembered for the scientific progress that it fostered. Scholars from all ethnicities and religions collaborated to produce scientific advancements that would lay the foundations for the European renaissance.

Notably, the progress was wide-ranging. It spanned disciplines such as astronomy, literature, mathematics, history, physics, medicine, chemistry, architecture, calligraphy, philosophy and many more. Much of it was led by polymaths such as al-Khawarizmi and Ibn Sina, who exhibited remarkable levels of curiosity and mental aptitude.



Many factors contributed to this intellectual upheaval, including the generous patronage offered by Abbasid Caliphs. However, a central driver was the translation of dormant ancient Greek texts into Arabic. The new generation of scholars would annotate the translated texts and discuss them vigorously in an environment of intellectual freedom, allowing them to rapidly build and expand upon the works of philosophers such as Aristotle.



Bizarrely, though, political science was one discipline that seemed to have escaped the realm of intellectual discourse. If you ask a historian to name a Muslim scholar who made significant contributions to political theory, the first name they will probably be uttered is that of 14th century sociologist Ibn Khaldun, who was working well after the Mongols had sacked Baghdad in 1258. If you insist on them naming one from the traditional Golden Age, they will probably struggle.



Two things make this observation even more intriguing. The first is that the ancient Greeks certainly wrote about political science, with works such as Plato’s ‘Republic’ and Aristotle’s ‘Politics’ constituting the first readings in most political science 101 courses in any university. Given the Muslim scholars’ demonstrated keenness on annotating and expanding upon the works they were translating, it seems odd that they would apparently decide otherwise when uncovering political texts.



The second reason that makes this observation strange is that there was clearly a need to improve human understanding of politics – one that was surely evident to the contemporaries. The Abbasid era witnessed periods of great political instability, including the corruption and decadence that ultimately enabled the Mongols to effortlessly sweep through the Empire during the 13th century.



Moreover, there was a significant degree of variation in political institutions within the Middle East that surely merited study. The Qarmatians were a proto-socialist movement that emerged in the late 9th century, while the de jure and de facto decision-making authority of the Caliph evolved considerably during the Abbasid era.



Beyond the inward-looking desire to study political institutions, the interactions with foreign empires should have also spawned more political science research. The First Crusade during the 11th century was a particularly salient example of a neighboring adversary with a very different political system.



It seems very odd to think that no contemporary Muslim scholar decided to document the political institutions used by the Christian invaders and analyze them, even if they might only be motivated by the search for flaws that could be exploited by the Muslims looking to repel them.



One possible explanation is that Muslims felt that their religion gave them all the answers they needed regarding optimal political institutions and that the matter was therefore “resolved”. Accordingly, they might have attributed the political instability suffered by the Abbasid rulers to their deviation from firmly-established doctrines regarding how to organize political power.



However, the experience of Muslim leaders following the death of Prophet Mohammed [PBUH] in 632 AD makes such a view seem implausible. His companions, the rightly guided successors Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman, and Ali, all faced considerable civil strife, suggesting that politics was a more complicated process than following a straightforward recipe when designing optimal political institutions.



The notion that the topics were too sensitive to study doesn’t really hold much water, too, given the highly controversial discourses regularly undertaken by Islamic scholars and philosophers during the Golden Age. While 21st century Islamic scholars often appear highly conservative and tend to avoid taboo subjects, the same could not be said of their predecessors operating during the Abbasid era, who would often tackle contentious issues such as whether or not the Quran was created.



Admittedly, an even simpler explanation is that Muslim scholars did expend significant effort in the discipline of political science (possibly without much success) and that I am simply unaware of those efforts since I am an economist rather than a historian or political scientist. One reason why I doubt this reasoning, is that I have asked several experts, who confirmed the apparent disinterest in political science by Abbasid-era scholars, though these were all casual conversations rather than any rigorous academic investigation by myself.



If I am wrong, then I can say confidently that many other Muslims who – like me – are proud of their intellectual heritage will be delighted to learn about the advances made. Alternatively, if I am right, then it will be fascinating to understand the solution to the conundrum of why some of the most intellectually curious scholars the world has seen studied virtually every discipline except political science.



Omar Al-Ubaydli (@omareconomics) is a researcher at Derasat, Bahrain

