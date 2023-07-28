Parenting: The agony and ecstasy

I wasn’t the type of girl who played with lots of dolls as a child. I wasn’t really interested in playing with boys’ toys either. I was a jaded child who neither felt a natural belongingness to my inevitable role as a mother, nor did I reject it wholeheartedly.



I was always a ‘let’s-see-where-this-path-takes-me-to’ kind of a person. Even the decision to have children wasn’t motivated by my yearning to become a mother or my love for kids. It emerged out of the biological necessities of being a woman. I was 30 when I told my husband that we could either try to have children now or make peace with the fact that we can never have them. We decided to go for the former and it worked!



And don’t get me wrong. I’m incredibly grateful for my two beautiful children. They can be a handful, yes. They are terribly messy. They consume me and my husband in their whirlpool of activities. It is so overwhelming that I sometimes feel I am losing my true self to this role of a mother. I even become resentful of it at times because I don’t have enough time to pursue my personal goals and feel enslaved by my responsibilities as a mother.



At the same time, I try to counter all those voices in my head that tend to push myself into rebellion every now and then, telling myself that for now, the focus should be on my children and I need to push myself out of the center of my being and revolve within their orbits. I look at them and tell myself that for now, I’m making the right choice. Perhaps, I am a resentful woman, but an extremely proud mother.





Raising children has always been such a daunting task. Plato, Aristotle and many other great philosophers have written about the ways to cultivate ‘arete’ in human beings. ‘Arete’, in common parlance, is the innate potential that we humans are endowed with at birth. According to the Greek philosophers, this potential for excellence can either flourish or be extinguished. This depends upon what they termed as ‘Paideia’. Ineptly and inadequately translated as ‘education’, the Greek expression ‘Paideia’ stands for a holistic approach towards actualization of each child’s unique potential.



Since we have relegated the task of children’s education to institutions such as schools, nurseries and sporting clubs, parents are left with very little to do. Accordingly, parents have anointed themselves as supervisors of the efficacy of the institutions they have entrusted their children’s education with, relieving themselves of their responsibilities as caregivers.



Thus, now it has become normal for parents to blame teachers or coaches for a child’s shortcomings rather than actually being involved in their children’s lives. Parenting nowadays has become transactional: I pay for a service and I judge whether this service was delivered to my liking or not. Consequently, we can witness the rise in branding within the academic and sporting sectors. I send my children to so-and-so school and they play at so-and-so club. The idea being that the school and club are wholly responsible and accountable for my child’s wellbeing and future.



As a mother of two seven-year-olds, I see a lot of mothers enraged because their children weren’t drafted into their professional teams. As if, it’s never the parents’ fault for not having been able to actualize the true potential of their child, but it’s the coach who is to be blamed for not selecting him or her. As an educator, I also receive several meeting requests from parents, complaining about teachers who allegedly didn’t give their children the grade they were entitled to, not necessarily the one they deserved! As long as parents pay, they feel their children are entitled to the best results, without any involvement on their part to ensure the betterment of their children’s skills.



We live in a world where there are numerous distractions that impact our choices. Children are bombarded with visual diversions that prevent them from staying focused or from being integrated within their own lives. Parents ultimately have the duty to guide their children out of this maze of distractions and help them emerge on the other side as responsible adults. When we forsake our parenting duties and relegate them to institutions, we effectively leave our young and impressionable wards at the mercy of external forces to decide on who they become.



As a mother who never harboured any illusions about motherhood, I know that the parenting journey is fraught with challenges, but it’s not without its share of rewards.

Heba Yosry teaches psychology and philosophy in Cairo. She holds a post-graduate degree in Arabic Literature and philosophy from the American University in Cairo. In addition to her teaching duties ; her research areas include modernity, gender, metaphysics and language.

