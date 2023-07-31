Oh Governor, Where Art Thou? Lebanon’s failure in appointing a new bank governor

The 30-year run of Riad Salameh as governor of the Lebanese Central Bank finally expires today. All while the current caretaker government of Premier Najib Mikati has thus failed to appoint a successor to the Banque Du Liban (BDL) post.

Appointed in 1993 by the late Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, who Hezbollah assassinated in February of 2005, Salameh became a poster child for the economic resurgence Hariri led to bring Lebanon out of the fifteen years of civil war (1975-1990).

Hariri’s post-war financial model was anchored on an overly subsidized economy which benefited from Hariri’s robust relationship with the Arab Gulf, mainly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which heavily invested in Lebanon’s infrastructure and consequently allowed the Lebanese state, under Hariri and his succorers, to excessively borrow from the Lebanese banking sector.

Salameh, like the rest of the so-called Lebanese political elite, had no issue in reaping the benefits of the Rafik al-Hariri economy, earning awards and honorary PhDs for what they claimed were the golden years of the Lebanese economy, which was able to wither through many of the global economic crises between 2007-2009. However, these golden years came to an abrupt stop in the summer of 2019 as the Lebanese government and Salameh’s financial acrobatics failed to endure the political and economic isolation by the Arab Gulf brought about by the election of Hezbollah’s ally President Michael Aoun, as well as the oligarchs continued abuse of the system, factors which led to a chain reaction and the total collapse.

If one is to move beyond diagnosing the indiscretions and the many violations of Salameh as governor of BDL, the Lebanese government, across the political spectrum, is unwilling to take responsibility and lead Lebanon out of its current political and economic predicament. The refusal of the Mikati cabinet to appoint a new governor allowing for his four-deputy governors to come in as caretakers, is a case in point.

The governor’s deputies, many of which are accomplished and respectable figures in the banking and finance world, have publicly demanded the appointment of a new governor, even going as far as to threaten to submit their resignation if the political establishment doesn’t head to their demand. However, these four individuals are appointed by the political oligarchs they now claim to oppose, and thus this threat simply petered out.

Last Thursday, July 27, the deputy governors’ plan of action submitted to the Mikati cabinet was leaked to the public, detailing their mutual commitment to gradual reforms which will slowly wean Lebanon away from the different exchange rates and other financial gimmicks Salameh implemented over the last decade or so. Yet a proper examination of this plan of action reveals the same endemic which has led to the current collapse, as many of the proposed reforms are optimistic and hinge on the political establishment’s full commitment to change and reform, something they have time and again provided averse too.

Appointing a new governor or empowering his current deputies can change nothing in a country whose leaders and perhaps its own people are unwilling to recognize that their economy is simply the result of years of running a glorified Ponzi scheme, one which everyone benefited from, one which they doubled down on rather than walked away from. Moreover, the Lebanese are still reluctant to admit that their salvation will not come from a bail provided by the Arab Gulf or the international community as long as the proper political and economic structural reforms are implemented. Above all, Lebanon will never rise again until it figures out a domestic plan to put Hezbollah back in its cage and prevent it from continuing to weaponize Lebanon and its economy against its Arab brethren.

Lebanon, as its stands, is nothing more than a spoiled trust-fund baby that refuses to go to work and to acknowledge that living on the past glories does not make a nation. Moreover, building an economy requires a state, one which will once and for all put an end to impunity across the board, and rather than allowing Salameh to march out of his office celebrated by a Lebanese folk band, be put on trial, not only for the crimes he committed but for his refusal to acknowledge his shared responsibility in using people’s savings to endorse his and the political establishment’s thirst for power.

Makram Rabah is a lecturer at the American University of Beirut, Department of History. His book Conflict on Mount Lebanon: The Druze, the Maronites and Collective Memory (Edinburgh University Press) covers collective identities and the Lebanese Civil War.

