Gulf states should invest in global scientific journals that prioritize objectivity

For decades, the West has led the world economically and culturally, forcing the Gulf countries to aspire to secure the runners-up place at best. In 2023, bad economic policies and flawed cultural moves have opened opportunities for Gulf countries to become global leaders in various domains. One opportunity that remains untapped, though, is the realm of elite scientific journals that dominate academia.



For instance, complacency and corruption have been seeping into Western-led international sporting domains for some time, creating an opportunity for countries with lots of capital and thinking strategically to seize a chair at the biggest athletic tables. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have shown this quite spectacularly in disciplines such as boxing, football (soccer), and golf.



On the economic front, the developed world has traditionally been the destination of choice for migrants looking to earn a better living for their families. This has allowed countries such as the US to acquire amazing talent from beyond their shores almost for free.



Yet, as we approach the middle of the 21st century, many economies that have benefited most from migration have decided to reverse course, largely due to the emergence of xenophobic and ethnocentric mindsets.



The Gulf countries have spotted this opportunity and are now making their own countries much more hospitable to elite global talent. One would no longer be laughed at for claiming that life in Dubai is more desirable economically and culturally than life in New York or Paris.



One area that the Gulf countries have not explored is leadership in scientific journals. Academia is dominated by periodicals such as Science and Nature, almost all of which are either Anglo-American or European. This system started during the 18th century Enlightenment, and it remains the primary medium by which leading scholarly advancements are both disseminated and – more importantly – certified.



Control over these journals affords its masters profound influence on the direction of innovation in the world, as the globe’s smartest people need these journals to demonstrate their intelligence and to communicate with their peers. Owning and operating the top journals would help the Gulf countries attract the best scientists in the world.



Unlike a new mobile phone or car, the actual quality of a scientific journal is inseparable from its reputation. This intangible and slow-to-change determinant gives a huge advantage to incumbents in a competitive marketplace: It is not just enough to produce a more efficiently run and interesting academic periodical, but people must recognize it to be so and this process can take decades.



This realization is one reason the Gulf countries have not bothered to become global leaders in scientific journals – the investment cycle is simply too long. They have preferred to focus on attracting top academics, establishing academic partnerships and inviting top Western universities to open branches in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as these yield more immediately perceptible returns.



Another reason is that until recent efforts at attracting high-quality scientists to the region, the Gulf countries did not have the personnel to run top academic journals in order to be able to seize control of established heavyweights or to found new ones.



However, in 2023, the picture is different.



First, homegrown universities in the Gulf – in tandem with the Gulf branches of Western universities – are starting to become serious scientific centers. Accordingly, the infrastructure required to manage leading academic journals is within reach.



Second – and more importantly – Anglo-American and European academic journals are succumbing to woke pressure. They are regularly deviating from the fundamental tenets of science, as I illustrated in a recent article. In other words, they are putting forward bad science that produces politically pleasing conclusions and are suppressing good science that produces politically incorrect conclusions.





For example, while scientific journals permit the attribution of gender differences in the incidence of diseases to the physiological differences between men and women, they do not permit the same for economic and social differences. Moreover, they do this by political fiat, directly violating the basic principles of scientific inquiry.



The ill effects of this grossly unscientific approach to important scientific questions can be seen in the deterioration of public education in the US, especially for those in underrepresented groups. Leading scientific journals are contributing to the affirmation that the only possible explanation for the underperformance of a certain group is direct institutional discrimination and that the only remedy is forced quotas.

Before you dismiss this as being a relatively minor issue, there are big areas where the corruption of science by political dogma is potentially causing serious damage. During the pandemic, leading academic journals were clearly hostile to any scholar questioning vaccines or lockdowns.

They even went so far as to publish absurd editorials claiming that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s desire to lift movement restrictions was about to cause something akin to the bubonic plague 2.0, with no signs of retrospective regret at the doom-mongering once Johnson’s policies failed to precipitate a crisis.



Academic journals’ attitudes towards the environment have also become unscientific, with all scholars expected to toe the line regarding the prevailing doctrine of catastrophic, anthropogenic climate change that can only be solved by taxing oil companies and various other rich people for good measure.



Given this bizarre and entirely self-inflicted deterioration in their quality, top academic journals have created an unprecedented opportunity for the Gulf countries to establish competitive scientific periodicals. The new GCC journals can take the lead in solving environmental and social problems as they can judge papers based on their scientific merit rather than aligning with woke maxims.



The irony is quite stunning since the driving force of the Enlightenment that gave birth to these journals was reason overcoming dogma. Yet, they have now embraced a secular 21st-century ideology that will surely leave people like Isaac Newton and Voltaire scratching their heads.



For countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the opportunity to add considerable value to academic journals does exist. Moreover, given their importance to innovation in their economic transformations, it’s time to make a daring gambit comparable to merging LIV Golf with the PGA or signing Cristiano Ronaldo for hundreds of millions of dollars.



