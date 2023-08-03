Consolidated network visibility, security can help enterprises minimize cyberthreats

Today’s enterprises face the challenge of maintaining scalable, consistent and real-time visibility across all their assets and users to prevent digital disruptions. Large and essential organizations, including network carriers, government agencies and corporations, must consolidate their network visibility and security efforts.



These organizations play a critical role in saving lives, ensuring the flow of vital goods and services and enabling hybrid work for millions of people. However, the more indispensable they become, the more complex and vulnerable their digital ecosystems grow. This complexity stems from the fact that progress cannot be halted for organizations that drive global advancements. Digital transformation must continue unabated. The cloud migration services market is projected to achieve a value of $515.83 billion worldwide by 2027. A recent study conducted by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) reveals that most enterprises in the Middle East have either already implemented cloud solutions or have intentions to do so soon. The research indicates that 42 percent of Middle Eastern enterprises have already embraced cloud solutions, while an additional 85 percent are either contemplating or actively embracing cloud technology.



Organizations must find ways to mitigate the risk of major disruptions in digital services while pursuing various strategies such as cloud migration, enhancing customer experience, optimizing supply chains, and implementing intelligent automation. Moreover, as organizations place more data and compute resources at the edge of their operations, with the internet effectively emerging as their corporate network, their vulnerability and the attack surface expand. This evolution renders traditional point security and performance tools ineffective, potentially leading to blind spots and new vulnerabilities.



According to Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity at the UAE government, there are 50,000 cyberattacks a day, ranging from ransomware to cyberterrorism.

To compound matters, performance, security, availability and DDoS (distributed denial of service) challenges are multiplying. Often, these challenges are interconnected and overlapping. Thus, large enterprises must adopt a modern, automated and visibility-driven approach to detect, investigate and resolve problems that may disrupt digital services and flow.



So, what exactly is a visibility platform?



It serves as a common data foundation that utilizes real-time network intelligence to eliminate borders and address blind spots that impede modern IT initiatives, ranging from digital transformation and system consolidation to talent management and cross-team collaboration. For it to be effective, the platform needs to encompass the following attributes:



1. Application Support: The visibility platform must support all application types, including standard, custom, expertise-required, web-services and customer-facing applications. This enables the application support team to confidently identify and resolve network and security issues, leading to reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR).



2. Scalability: The platform should provide consistent data regardless of the organization’s size -- whether a small, medium, or large enterprise or carrier service provider and regardless of the network speed, starting from 100G and beyond. A reliable visibility platform generates high-resolution, real-time and historical data, representing all network activities within a digital ecosystem.



3. Flexibility: The visibility platform should seamlessly operate end-to-end at any scale, regardless of where or how the organization runs its operations, whether on-premises, in hybrid/co-location setups, or entirely in the cloud. The ability to utilize the same data type and schema ensures contiguous and uninterrupted visibility that scales with the business.



4. Real-time and historical data: While real-time visibility is crucial, the visibility platform must also support deep-dive, protocol-level analysis and forensic evidence collection, using both real-time data captures and historical data mining.



5. Collaboration: A visibility platform that extracts contextual metadata from data packets provides an objective source of information that promotes collaboration across various operational teams, such as SecOps, AIOps, and NetOps. By accessing the same data source, teams can quickly identify root causes, distinguish between causes and effects, prioritize investigations based on potential outcomes and select the appropriate response strategies.



6. Integration: The visibility platform should be compatible with existing analytic platforms. Sharing packet-level visibility data with these platforms allows it to serve as a connective element, enabling agility and reducing risks for the entire IT team. By enriching these applications with detailed root-cause data, organizations can enhance software asset management, cloud cost management, security analytics and streamline operations.



7. Vendor support: The visibility platform should support monitoring of any combination of cloud or network equipment that vendors use within an organization’s ecosystem.

In the face of increasing complexity



Organizations must proactively address the challenges posed by their digital ecosystems. By consolidating network visibility and security through a modern and automated visibility platform, enterprises can effectively minimize disruptions and safeguard their operations. This comprehensive approach allows for scalable, real-time visibility across all assets and users, enabling proactive threat detection, faster incident resolution, and improved collaboration among operational teams. Embracing a visibility platform not only ensures the uninterrupted provision of essential products and services but also enhances customer experience, boosts performance, and optimizes operational efficiency.

Michael Szabados is a veteran of the enterprise networking industry.

